Genital Herpes Treatment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027. Acyclovir Segment to Witness High Incremental Growth of $62.96 million - Arizton
The global genital herpes treatment market was valued at around $2.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2027.
Chicago, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global genital herpes treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3.76%. Around one-third of MSM did not have an STI test between 2018 and 2020, while MSM with several sexual partners said they were screened less frequently in a cross-sectional survey in the US during the same period. Less monitoring and screening for STIs among MSM also increase the risk of genital herpes spread as it can be asymptomatic or have mild unrecognized symptoms. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of genital herpes cases among the LGBTQ+ community will boost the demand for genital herpes treatment during the forecast period.
Global Genital Herpes Treatment Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$2.3 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$2.9 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
3.76%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Virus Type Route of Administration, and Region
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
COUNTRIES COVERED
GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies
Increasing Demand for Topical Genital Herpes Treatment Drugs
The acceptance of local/topical medicines is high due to their advantages. The skin is ideal for drug administration. Medical institutions and naturopaths more frequently use local or topical drug online delivery systems. This will provide an effective and comfortable medical future to patients. Many other genital herpes drugs are available in the topical form that are also approved as OTC drugs. Patients can directly purchase such medications from drug stores or online pharmacies.
The high market penetration of genital herpes treatments in emerging economies will positively impact the overall global market and significantly contribute to its growth during the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives, an increase in healthcare expenditure, and awareness of the availability of a wide range of genital herpes treatments for various patient groups will boost the growth of the genital herpes treatment market in emerging economies during the forecast period.
Snippets
In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 33.15% in the global genital herpes treatment market in 2021 during the forecast period.
The US genital herpes treatment market was estimated to be worth $834.02 million in 2027, with North America accounting for most of the market with a 90.12% share.
Acyclovir is the major contributor in the global genital herpes treatment market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $62.96 million during the forecast period.
Many leading companies having a wide formulations of genital herpes drugs have been acquired by the major vendors to strengthen their market value and emerge as top player in the genital herpes treatment market.
The genital herpes treatment market is highly competitive and fragmented even though the leading companies constantly consolidate their positions through strategic and high-profile M&As. Major vendors acquire leading companies with formulations of genital herpes treatment drugs to strengthen their value and emerge as top players. These vendors implement their R&D strategies to diversify their portfolios and expand their global presence. Novartis, GSK, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health are key players in the global genital herpes treatment market. These key vendors add significant value to the market with their high R&D investments, diversified portfolios, and major strategic acquisitions.
Key Vendors
GlaxoSmithKline
Glenmark pharmaceuticals
Viatris
Novartis
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Bausch Health Companies
Other Prominent Vendors
Reddy's Laboratories
Cipla
Pfizer
Eli Lilly & Company
Avet Pharmaceuticals
Aurobindo Pharma
Centurion Remedies
Abbott
Macleods Pharmaceuticals
FDC
Hetero
Zydus Group
Torrent Pharma
Finecure Pharmaceuticals
ADLEY FORMULATIONS
Medico Remedies
Zeelab Pharmacy
Market Segmentation
Drug Type
Acyclovir
Valacyclovir
Famciclovir
Other Drugs
Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Virus Type
HSV-2
HSV-1
Route of Administration:
Oral
Topical
Injection
Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
APAC
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
