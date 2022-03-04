U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
Major companies in the genito-urinary drugs market include Sanofi S. A. , GlaxosmithKline, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Reckitt , Benckiser Group plc. , Astellas Pharma Inc. , Otsuka Holdings Co. ltd. , Pfizer Inc.

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241973/?utm_source=GNW
, Merck KGaA and Daiichi Sankyo Company.

The global genito-urinary drugs market is expected to grow from $40.40 billion in 2021 to $42.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $50.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The genito-urinary drugs market consists of sales of genito-urinary drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce genito-urinary drugs to treat genito- urinary diseases such as urinary tract infections, male reproductive diseases, voiding diseases, female reproductive diseases, glomerular disorders, urinary calculi, cystic kidney disease, Reno vascular diseases, benign prostate diseases, and other related diseases.This industry includes establishments that produce infertility drugs, hormonal contraceptives, erectile dysfunction drugs and hormonal replacement drugs to treat infertility, infections and prevent pregnancy.

It also consists of establishments which produce drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy, drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, diuretics to treat urinary calculi, glomerular disorders and other urinary disorders.

The main drug types of genito-urinary drugs are hormonal contraceptives, drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy, drugs for infertility, drugs for erectile dysfunction, drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, drugs for infections and others, drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and diuretics.Hormonal contraceptives are medications or devices that reduce the likelihood of becoming pregnant.

The drugs are administered through oral, parenteral, and others that are classified into branded and generic drugs.The drugs are available in the form of pharmaceutical drugs and biologics.

The various mode of purchase includes prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs which are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, and others.

North America was the largest region in the genito-urinary market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the gastrointestinal drugs market.The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, contributed significantly to the growth of the market during the historic period.

According to the WHO, by 2030, one in every six people on the planet will be 60 or older. The proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.2 billion by 2050. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. This has led to increased demand for pharmaceuticals products, significantly impacting market growth during this period.

Regulatory agencies and federal governments adopted stringent regulations and took a tough stance on drug pricing by pharmaceutical companies during the historic period.Pharmaceutical companies faced criticism from politicians, patients and physicians over high pricing of some medicines and drugs.

Moreover, companies had to sell drugs and medicines at subsidized rates to government hospitals, doctors and clinics, further effecting companies’ revenues. This led to drug manufacturing companies operating on a reduced profit margin, which negatively impacted the attractiveness of the genito-urinary drugs industry in the historic period.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in development of new class drugs for treating overactive bladders (OAB).Earlier anti-muscarinic agents have been used for the treatment of OAB.

Going forward, the market is expected to be driven by a new class of drug known as beta-3 adrenergic agonists that has been increasingly used to treat OAB.Beta-3 adrenergic agonists are drugs which cause the bladder muscles to relax without causing side effects such as dry mouth.

For instance, In December 2019, GEMTESA’s new drug application (NDA) was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it was accepted for review in March 2020. GEMTESA ® is a beta-3 adrenergic agonist used to treat overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.

The countries covered in the dermatology drugs market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241973/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


