U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.25
    +65.50 (+1.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,355.00
    +486.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,502.25
    +205.50 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.70
    +32.60 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.08
    +2.52 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.22
    -2.73 (-8.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2286
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4300
    +0.3450 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,128.20
    +602.06 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.88
    +20.95 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.26
    +62.45 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Genitourinary Partnering Global Database 2010 to 2022 - Financial Deal Terms for Headline, Upfront and Royalty by Stage of Development

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the full collection of Genitourinary disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

  • Trends in Genitourinary partnering deals

  • Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

  • Genitourinary partnering agreement structure

  • Genitourinary partnering contract documents

  • Top Genitourinary deals by value

  • Most active Genitourinary dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genitourinary disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genitourinary deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Genitourinary deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

Report scope

Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Genitourinary trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 includes:

  • Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to hundreds of Genitourinary deal contract documents

  • Comprehensive access to over 680 Genitourinary deal records

  • The leading Genitourinary deals by value since 2010

  • Most active Genitourinary dealmakers since 2010

The report includes deals for the following indications: Discharge, Frequency, Incontinence, Itching, Nocturia, Urgency, Acute kidney injury, Amyloidosis, Chronic kidney disease (CKD), Cystitis, Diabetic nephropathy, Dialysis, Hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS), Kidney stones, Nephrotic syndrom, Overactive bladder, Peyronie's disease, Polycystic kidney disease, Prostate diseases, Prostatitis, Prostate enlargement, Renal failure, Renal infections, Nephritis, Glomerulonephritis, Pyelonephritis, Vesicoureteral reflux, Urinary tract infection (UTI), plus other genitourinary indications.

In Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:

  • Headline value

  • Upfront payment value

  • Royalty rate value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Technology type

  • Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 570 Genitourinary deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise Genitourinary rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years
2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type
2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type
2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genitourinary partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genitourinary partnering
3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values
3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments
3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments
3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading Genitourinary deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Genitourinary partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genitourinary
4.4. Top Genitourinary deals by value

Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Genitourinary therapeutic target

Companies Mentioned

  • 3SBio

  • 4D Science

  • 180 Medical

  • A1M Pharma

  • AbbeyMoor Medical

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Abbvie

  • Acer Therapeutics

  • Acerus

  • Aceso Life Science

  • Aceto Corporation

  • Acino Pharma

  • ACIST Medical Systems

  • Acon Labs

  • Actient Pharmaceuticals

  • Action Pharma

  • ActivStyle

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals

  • AdaptHealth

  • Aduro BioTech

  • Advanced Uro-Solutions

  • Advanz Pharma

  • Advicenne

  • AEterna Zentaris

  • Aethlon Medical

  • Aetna

  • Affymax

  • AirStrip Technologies

  • Akcea Therapeutics

  • Akebia Therapeutics

  • AKESOgen

  • Alavita Pharmaceuticals

  • AlCana Technologies

  • Alcavis HDC

  • Alere Health

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals

  • Alio Medical

  • AliveCor

  • Alivio Therapeutics

  • Allecra Therapeutics

  • Allegis Pharmaceuticals

  • Allena Pharmaceuticals

  • Allergan

  • Allium Medical Solutions

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

  • Altasciences

  • Altavant Sciences

  • Althea Technologies

  • AltheRx

  • AM-Pharma

  • Amag Pharmaceuticals

  • Ambu

  • American Access Care

  • American Diabetes Association

  • American Lung Association

  • American Medical Systems

  • American Renal Associates

  • American Urological Association

  • Amerigen Pharmaceuticals

  • Amerinet

  • AmerisourceBergen

  • Amgen

  • AmorChem

  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals

  • Amplity Health

  • Anakuria Therapeutics

  • ANDROMEDA Medizinische Systems

  • Angelini Pharma

  • Angion Biomedica

  • Angiotech Pharmaceuticals

  • ANI Pharmaceuticals

  • Antares Pharma

  • Anteris Bio

  • Anthem

  • Anthem Bluecross

  • Anthera Pharmaceuticals

  • AorTech

  • Apax Partners

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals

  • Apocell

  • Apollo Hospitals Group

  • Applied Medical

  • Aquestive Therapeutics

  • Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

  • Arch Biopartners

  • Archimedes Pharma

  • Ardelyx

  • Arena Pharmaceuticals

  • Argon Medical Devices

  • Argutus Medical

  • Arizona State University

  • Arkray USA

  • Arrevus

  • Arriani Pharmaceuticals

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Ascend Clinical

  • Ascend Therapeutics

  • ASC Therapeutics

  • ASD Speciality Healthcare

  • Asia Renal Care

  • ASKA Pharmaceuticals

  • Aspect Biosystems

  • Assembly Biosciences

  • Astellas Pharma

  • Astellas Pharma US

  • AstraZeneca

  • Astute Medical

  • Atara Biotherapeutics

  • Atlantic Dialysis Management Services

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

  • Auven Therapeutics

  • Auxilium Pharmaceuticals

  • Avanti Specialty Pharmacy Management

  • Avenu Medical

  • AWAK Technologies

  • Axonics Modulation Technologies

  • Ayogo Health

  • Aytu BioPharma

  • Aziyo Biologics

  • Balboa Nephrology Medical Group

  • Bausch & Lomb

  • Baxter International

  • Baylor Health Care System

  • B Braun

  • Beacon Discovery

  • Beckman Coulter

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Beijing King Health

  • Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

  • Bellco Health Care

  • Bellus Health

  • BenevolentAI

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

  • Biim Ultrasound

  • Bio-Techne

  • BIOASTER

  • BioCad Holding

  • Biocon

  • BioDerm

  • BioLink Life Sciences

  • Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

  • Biomerica

  • bioMerieux

  • BioPorto

  • BioSerenity

  • Biostar Pharmaceuticals

  • BioVectra

  • BK Medical

  • Blackstone

  • Bladder Health Network

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Boston Scientific

  • Bridge Medicines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kehchy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Job Cuts Will Reduce Workforce by 3.5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is cutting its salaried workforce by about 10% over the next three months, resulting in an overall reduction of some 3.5% in total headcount as hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdo

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the

  • Oil prices climb on supply and demand fundamentals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday on high summer fuel demand while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said that despite concerns over economic growth, latest data on flight activity and mobility on U.S. roads continues to show solid oil demand. Prices have been supported by supply anxiety after sanctions on oil shipments from Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, and questions over how Russian output might fall due to sanctions on equipment needed for production.

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • Revlon shares climb as buyout rumors follow bankruptcy filing

    A report that an Indian multinational conglomerate is considering buying Revlon Inc. out of bankruptcy drove up stock prices significantly on Friday. Shares went up by as much as 62% after Indian English-language business and finance news channel ET Now tweeted that Reliance Industries Ltd., a company with diverse holdings in industries including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media and textiles that's controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was considering an offer. Revlon (NYSE: REV) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday June 16, citing liquidity constraints brought on by continued global challenges including supply chain disruption and rising inflation, as well as obligations to its lenders.

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Raytheon's HQ move 'lowers the profile' of Mass. economy, professor says

    A couple of "not positive" consequences will hit the Bay State as Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s move of its headquarters to Virginia is set to become effective in the third quarter, according to one of the most prominent Boston innovation historians.

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Exporter Completes First Deal With German Buyer

    Venture Global struck the first binding deals by a U.S. natural-gas exporter to supply a German company, as Europe turns to America to help replace supplies from Russia.

  • What’s next after Russia reduced gas to Europe?

    It's not a summer heat wave that's making European leaders and businesses sweat. It's fear that Russia's manipulation of natural gas supplies will lead to an economic and political crisis next winter. Or, in the worst case, even sooner.

  • Over-Optimism Among China Steel-Makers Behind Iron Ore’s Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore lost almost a quarter of its value in a dizzying eight-day plunge through Monday. While futures in Singapore are staging a mini-recovery, the short-term outlook for the steel-making material looks grim.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble

  • How Much Tax Do You Pay on a Roth IRA Conversion?

    You’ll owe income taxes on all the money you convert to a Roth IRA in the year when you make the switch.

  • Companies Find Leaving Russia Difficult, Though Many Are Trying

    “It’s so bloody complex,” Philip Morris Chief Executive Jacek Olczak said of the continuing exit process following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.