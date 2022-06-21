Genitourinary Partnering Global Database 2010 to 2022 - Financial Deal Terms for Headline, Upfront and Royalty by Stage of Development
Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the full collection of Genitourinary disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
Trends in Genitourinary partnering deals
Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
Genitourinary partnering agreement structure
Genitourinary partnering contract documents
Top Genitourinary deals by value
Most active Genitourinary dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genitourinary disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genitourinary deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Genitourinary deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Report scope
Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Genitourinary trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 includes:
Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Access to hundreds of Genitourinary deal contract documents
Comprehensive access to over 680 Genitourinary deal records
The leading Genitourinary deals by value since 2010
Most active Genitourinary dealmakers since 2010
The report includes deals for the following indications: Discharge, Frequency, Incontinence, Itching, Nocturia, Urgency, Acute kidney injury, Amyloidosis, Chronic kidney disease (CKD), Cystitis, Diabetic nephropathy, Dialysis, Hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS), Kidney stones, Nephrotic syndrom, Overactive bladder, Peyronie's disease, Polycystic kidney disease, Prostate diseases, Prostatitis, Prostate enlargement, Renal failure, Renal infections, Nephritis, Glomerulonephritis, Pyelonephritis, Vesicoureteral reflux, Urinary tract infection (UTI), plus other genitourinary indications.
In Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:
Headline value
Upfront payment value
Royalty rate value
Stage of development at signing
Deal component type
Technology type
Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 570 Genitourinary deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
What are the precise Genitourinary rights granted or optioned?
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How are sales and payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
How are disputes to be resolved?
Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
What happens when there is a change of ownership?
What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years
2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type
2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type
2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genitourinary partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genitourinary partnering
3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values
3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments
3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments
3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Genitourinary deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Genitourinary partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genitourinary
4.4. Top Genitourinary deals by value
Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Genitourinary therapeutic target
