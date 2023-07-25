Genius kitchen hack: How to use your egg slicer for perfectly cut fruits and vegetables

Who has space in their kitchen for a one-trick pony? The best kinds of kitchen tools are the ones that can perform a multitude of tasks, and an egg slicer does just that. While easily slicing hard-boiled eggs is its intended function, this versatile kitchen gadget can also work wonders when it comes to effortlessly slicing a variety of fruits and vegetables, like mushrooms, strawberries, avocados and more. Not only does an egg slicer make cutting easier and less of a mess, but it also creates uniform slices that make you look like a chef. Here’s how to use an egg slicer for fruits and vegetables to enjoy a whole new level of convenience in your kitchen.

How to use an egg slicer for fruits and vegetables

Mushrooms: Place mushroom cap-side down on an egg slicer and press wires through to create thin, even slices. After you slice, rotate the mushroom for dicing or julienne cuts if desired.

Strawberries: Remove the stem of the strawberry, then place it on the slicer with the pointed end facing down. Gently press wires through to create slices.

Kiwi: Peel the kiwi and place it flat on the slicer. Press wires through to create round slices.

Avocado: Cut avocado in half, peel and remove pit. Place the avocado half, cut side down, on the slicer. Gently press wires through to create slices.

Banana: Peel the banana and place it on the base of the egg slicer. Press down gently to cut into thin, uniform slices.

Soft or ripe tomatoes: Wash tomatoes and remove the core if desired. Lay the tomato horizontally on the base of the egg slicer and gently press down to slice into even rounds.

Zucchini: Wash and trim the ends of the zucchini. Place zucchini on the base of the egg slicer and gently push down to create thin, even slices.

Cucumber: Wash and trim the ends of the cucumber. Lay the cucumber flat on the base of the egg slicer and press down gently to slice into thin, uniform pieces.

Radishes: Wash and trim the ends of radishes. Place each radish on the base of the egg slicer and gently press down to create neat slices.

Small or baby potatoes (pre-cooked or boiled): Cook small or baby potatoes until tender. Place each potato on the base of the egg slicer and gently press down to slice into thin, uniform pieces.

Firm peaches: Wash and cut firm peaches in half, removing the pit. Place each half face down on the egg slicer base and press gently to create slices.

