Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021

August 11, 2021; Copenhagen, Denmark;

Interim Report for the First Half of 2021

Highlights

The U.S. FDA accepted for Priority Review the tisotumab vedotin Biologics License Application (BLA), for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer

DARZALEX ® net sales increas ed 52% compared to the first half of 2020 to USD 2,798 million, resulting in royalty income of DKK 2,360 million

Following a positive CHMP opinion, Janssen- Cilag International NV received European Marketing Authorization for DARZALEX SC (daratumumab and hyaluronidase- fihj ) for adult patients with newly diagnosed light-chain (AL) amyloidosis

Genmab improves its 2021 financial guidance

“Genmab’s antibody expertise and innovation were on display during the second quarter of 2021 with the U.S. FDA’s acceptance for priority review of the BLA for tisotumab vedotin, which we are developing with Seagen, and with the approval of Janssen’s RYBREVANT™ (amivantamab-vmjw), the first regulatory approval for a product created using Genmab’s proprietary DuoBody® technology platform. The majority of Genmab’s clinical stage products are based on our DuoBody technology, and we hope that the approval of RYBREVANT is just the first validation of many of the potential for this technology to create effective treatments for patients with cancer,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

Financial Performance First Half of 2021

Net sales of DARZALEX by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) were USD 2,798 million in the first half of 2021 compared to USD 1,838 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of USD 960 million, or 52%.

Royalty revenue was DKK 2,595 million in the first half of 2021 compared to DKK 1,738 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of DKK 857 million, or 49%. The increase was driven by higher net sales of DARZALEX, TEPEZZA ® and Kesimpta ® resulting in higher royalties.

Total revenue for the first half of 2021 was DKK 3,553 million. In addition to the royalty revenue described above, Genmab also recognized DKK 731 million of milestone revenue during the first half of 2021. Revenue for the first half of 2020 was DKK 6,343 million and included the one-time upfront payment of DKK 4,398 million recognized as license revenue from AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) pursuant to our collaboration announced in June 2020.

Operating expenses were DKK 2,234 million in the first half of 2021 compared to DKK 1,775 million in the first half of 2020. The increase of DKK 459 million, or 26%, was driven by the continued advancement of multiple pipeline projects, and the increase in new employees to support the expansion of our product pipeline and building our commercialization capabilities and broader organizational infrastructure.

Operating result was DKK 1,319 million in the first half of 2021 compared to DKK 4,568 million in the first half of 2020. The decrease of DKK 3,249 million, or 71%, was driven by lower revenue as a result of the non-recurring license revenue in 2020 and increased operating expenses.





Outlook

Genmab is improving its 2021 financial guidance published on February 23, 2021, driven primarily by increased royalty revenue related to the net sales of DARZALEX.

Revised Previous (DKK million) Guidance Guidance Revenue 7,300 - 7,900 6,800 - 7,500 Operating expenses (5,500) - (5,800) (5,500) - (5,800) Operating result 1,500 - 2,400 1,000 - 2,000

