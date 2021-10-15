U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Genmab Announces that Janssen has Received Positive CHMP Opinion for RYBREVANT® (amivantamab) for Patients with Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations, After Failure of Platinum-based Therapy

Genmab A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
Media Release

Copenhagen, Denmark, October 15, 2021

  • Janssen-Cilag International NV (Janssen) received a positive CHMP opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization of amivantamab in Europe for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with activating epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based therapy

  • Represents First CHMP opinion for a DuoBody® product candidate


Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended the granting of a conditional marketing authorization in Europe for Janssen’s amivantamab, a fully human bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based therapy. In July 2012, Genmab entered into a collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to create and develop bispecific antibodies using Genmab’s DuoBody technology platform. This is the first CHMP opinion for a product that was created using Genmab’s proprietary DuoBody technology platform.

“Following the U.S. FDA approval of RYBREVANT® earlier this year, we are extremely pleased that the CHMP has granted Janssen a positive opinion for amivantamab, the first such opinion for a product created using Genmab’s DuoBody technology platform. We are hopeful that this opinion will lead to an approval and to the first treatment option for European patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

For more information related to Janssen’s CHMP opinion for amivantamab, click here.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab’s vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people’s lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Contact:
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Communications
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

For Investor Relations:
Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; and UniBody®. RYBREVANT® is a trademark of Johnson & Johnson.

Media Release no. 12
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Kalvebod Brygge 43
1560 Copenhagen V
Denmark

