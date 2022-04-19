U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,280.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,891.75
    -16.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.77
    -1.44 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.70
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3430
    +1.3430 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,749.13
    +1,736.95 (+4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.81
    +20.88 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.67
    -26.71 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Genmab A/S
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GMAB
  • GNMSF
Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S

Company Announcement

  • Net sales of DARZALEX® in the first quarter of 2022 totaled USD 1,856 million

  • Genmab receives royalties on worldwide net sales from Janssen Biotech, Inc.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; April 19, 2022 Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that worldwide net trade sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab), including sales of the subcutaneous (SC) formulation (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, sold under the tradename DARZALEX FASPRO® in the U.S.), as reported by Johnson & Johnson were USD 1,856 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net trade sales were USD 953 million in the U.S. and USD 903 million in the rest of the world. Genmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX, both the intravenous and SC formulations, under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

As previously announced, Janssen is reducing its royalty payments to Genmab by what it claims to be Genmab’s share of Janssen’s royalty payments to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Halozyme), cf. company announcement No. 39 of September 22, 2020. Subsequently, Genmab announced that an arbitral tribunal ruled by majority opinion that Janssen is permitted to continue reducing its royalty payments to Genmab as an offset against a share of Janssen’s royalty payments made to Halozyme, cf. company announcement No. 14 of April 8, 2022. Genmab has the right to seek review of the award, which it must do within a limited period of time. Such review should conclude with the issuance of a final award prior to the end of 2022. Genmab is currently considering its options.

Genmab has reflected the withholding by Janssen of royalty payments related to the Halozyme matter as a reduction to estimated 2022 revenue in our guidance as of February 16, 2022, and as such our 2022 financial guidance remains unchanged.

About DARZALEX® (daratumumab)
DARZALEX® (daratumumab) is the first monoclonal antibody (mAb) to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat multiple myeloma and has become a backbone therapy in the treatment of this disease. Daratumumab is being developed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. under an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab from Genmab. The subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) is the first subcutaneous CD38 antibody approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma and the first and only approved treatment for patients with light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. Daratumumab is a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds with high affinity to the CD38 molecule, which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells. Daratumumab triggers a person’s own immune system to attack the cancer cells, resulting in rapid tumor cell death through multiple immune-mediated mechanisms of action and through immunomodulatory effects, in addition to direct tumor cell death, via apoptosis (programmed cell death). 1,2,3,4,5,6,7

Please see local country prescribing information for all labeled indication and safety information.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab’s vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people’s lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Contact:
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Communications
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

For Investor Relations:
Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; and UniBody®. DARZALEX® and DARZALEX FASPRO® are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson.

1 DARZALEX Prescribing information, available at https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/daf/index.cfm?event=overview.process&ApplNo=761036 Last accessed April 2022
2 DARZALEX Summary of Product Characteristics, available at https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/darzalex Last accessed April 2022
3 DARZALEX FASPRO Prescribing information, available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/daf/index.cfm?event=overview.process&ApplNo=761145 Last accessed April 2022
4 De Weers, M et al. Daratumumab, a Novel Therapeutic Human CD38 Monoclonal Antibody, Induces Killing of Multiple Myeloma and Other Hematological Tumors. The Journal of Immunology. 2011; 186: 1840-1848.
5Overdijk, MB, et al. Antibody-mediated phagocytosis contributes to the anti-tumor activity of the therapeutic antibody daratumumab in lymphoma and multiple myeloma. MAbs. 2015; 7: 311-21.
6 Krejcik, MD et al. Daratumumab Depletes CD38+ Immune-regulatory Cells, Promotes T-cell Expansion, and Skews T-cell Repertoire in Multiple Myeloma. Blood. 2016; 128: 384-94.
7 Jansen, JH et al. Daratumumab, a human CD38 antibody induces apoptosis of myeloma tumor cells via Fc receptor-mediated crosslinking. Blood. 2012; 120(21): abstract 2974


Company Announcement no. 16
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Kalvebod Brygge 43
1560 Copenhagen V
Denmark

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • TG Therapeutics to pull FDA submission for oncology drug; shares slide 24%

    Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 24.2% in trading on Monday following the company's announcement on Friday that it had withdrawn an application to get Food and Drug Administration approval for ublituximab and Ukoniq as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. TG said in a news release that it decided to withdraw the application due to updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It also withdrew Ukoniq for two lymphoma indications for which the d

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • Japan approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. The ministry approval comes the day after its experts panel endorsed use of Novavax's protein vaccine, which is designed with similar technology used to fight diseases such as the flu and hepatitis B, for the first two shots and a booster. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that Novavax product adds variety to the choices available and could appeal to those who are hesitant to use COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer's and Moderna's, which are designed with newer technologies.

  • Shanghai urges cooperation with COVID tests amid rising scepticism

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese city of Shanghai on Tuesday pleaded for public cooperation with a massive new push to test most of the population for COVID-19 as it tries to bring community transmission down to zero after nearly three weeks of lockdown. The plea came as some people refused to join PCR testing queues out of weariness after weeks of such requirements, or fear it puts them at greater risk of infection. Residents shared stories on social media about busloads of people being taken from their homes and sent into quarantine, including babies and the elderly.

  • 5 Best Health Habits to Get Rid of Visceral Fat, Say Physicians

    There are few things more frustrating than working hard to lose weight, but then gaining all that weight back again, and then some. Experts say 80-95% of dieters will gain the weight back—but it's not inevitable. "Your body is fighting to keep your weight as it was before the dieting. Most of the time, weight gain is gradual, and that can raise your set point gradually, too," says endocrinologist and obesity specialist Marcio Griebeler, MD. "But certain lifestyle changes can lower it." Here are

  • Jennifer Aniston Said She Struggled with Insomnia and Sleepwalking for Years — Here's What Helped

    The actress turned to professional help and a revamped evening routine for better sleep.

  • The case for testing Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating long COVID

    Reports of two patients who found relief from long COVID after taking Pfizer Inc's antiviral Paxlovid, including a researcher who tested it on herself, provide intriguing evidence for clinical trials to help those suffering from the debilitating condition, experts and advocates say. The researcher said her chronic fatigue symptoms, which "felt like a truck hit me," are gone after taking the two-drug oral therapy. Long COVID is a looming health crisis, estimated to affect up to 30% of people infected with the coronavirus.

  • I’m a pediatrician who cares for transgender kids – here’s what you need to know about social support, puberty blockers and other medical options that improve lives of transgender youth

    Transgender medicine uses a multidisciplinary approach to help trans youth live happier lives. Sudowoodo/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhen Charlie, a 10-year-old boy, came in for his first visit, he didn’t look at me or my colleague. Angry and crying, he insisted to us that he was cisgender – that he was a boy and had been born male. A few months before Charlie came into our office, he handed a note to his mother with four simple words, “I am a boy.” Up until that point Charlie had been living in

  • Girls Aloud To Reunite For One-Off Fundraiser Concert In Memory Of Sarah Harding

    Harding died last September from breast cancer at the age of 39.

  • The Supplements Doctors Say to Stop Taking Now

    There's no shortage of supplements on the shelves promising miracle cures and instant weight loss, but not all work. In fact, some are not as safe as you think and can actually cause harmful side effects and pose hidden health dangers. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with experts who explain what to be aware of before taking supplements and which ones to stay away from. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 What Shou

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch BA.2

    Vacation season is almost here and many people will be traveling overseas for the first time since the start of the pandemic—but is it safe? "Not all vacations or trips carry the same risk," says Gary Kirkilas, DO, FAAP. "For example, traveling by car to a vacation rental home is much safer than flying to a busy hotel to spend the week at a crowded beach. The key is to think about the number of close contacts you'll likely have during the course of your travel plans. The more contacts, the highe

  • Wake Forest med student who implied she harmed patient for mocking pronoun pin on ‘extended leave’

    North Carolina's Wake Forest School of Medicine fourth-year student Kychelle Del Rosario is on "extended leave" and no longer participating in patient care activities amid controversy over a tweet suggesting she intentionally missed a vein during a blood draw so a patient who mocked her gender "pronoun pin" would have to get "stuck twice."

  • Things Secretly Increasing Your Prostate Cancer Risk, Says Expert

    Prostate cancer is the number two cancer cause of death for men after lung cancer. There are about 268,490 new cases of prostate cancer and 34,500 deaths from prostate cancer per year. The American Cancer Society's recent estimates for prostate cancer in the United States suggest that about 1 man in 8 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime and about 1 man in 41 will die of prostate cancer. So it's important to know what the risk factors are for prostate cancer. Some are risk

  • Safety sensors on seat of teen killed on thrill ride were manually adjusted in "unsafe" way

    The gap between the safety harness and the seat Tyre Sampson fell from was over twice as large as the gap seen in other seats on the same ride.

  • Signs You've Already Had BA.2

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is still on the rise in many parts of the world, with symptoms overlapping with those of cold, flu, and allergies—so without testing, it may be tough to know if you've had the virus. "I do think it's possible we'll have an increased number of cases," says Dennis Cunningham, M.D., System Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention at Henry Ford Health. "I do not think it's going to be as bad as the other surges we've had. Between the vaccines and the number of