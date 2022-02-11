U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    -19.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,986.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,644.50
    -56.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.30
    -15.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.72
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -12.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    -0.39 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1403
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0440
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,509.79
    -687.69 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.58
    -16.60 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Genocea to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • GNCA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17th at 10:40 A.M. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at https://ir.genocea.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform can comprehensively profile each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-011, our investigational adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells. We continue to monitor patients in our phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-009, our investigational neoantigen vaccine. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


