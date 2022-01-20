U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Genome Editing Market Size ($16.98Bn by 2028) Lead by CRISPR Technology (18.4% CAGR) - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read

The genome editing market size to reach US$ 16.98 billion by 2028 from US$ 5.19 billion in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021–2028.

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Genome Editing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, Antisense, and Others), Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostic Applications, Drug Discovery, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Clinical Research Organizations)”. The global genome editing market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, growing rate of genetic disorders, and rapidly growing research and development initiatives around gene editing tools and techniques.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Genome Editing Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000853/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 5.19 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 16.98 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

176

No. Tables

84

No. of Charts & Figures

76

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Technology, Application, and End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Genome Editing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Horizon Discovery Group plc., Integrated DNA Technologies, GenScript, New England Biolabs, Eurofins Scientific, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Editas Medicine are among the key companies operating in the genome editing market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPHE100000853/


In November 2021, GenScript USA Inc. announced that it has launched the GenWand Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Service for the manufacture of CRISPR knock-in homology- directed repair (HDR) templates in T cell engineering.

In May 2021, New England Biolabs, Inc. announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Fluorogenics Limited (FGL), a lyophilization R&D service company based in the UK. Under the terms of the agreement, FGL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEB.

The APAC genome editing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Gene editing techniques are used to cure diseases with a genetic basis, such as cancer and autism. As funding for gene editing research grows, India is expected to emerge as a major player in Asia Pacific. Various institutions supporting genome editing in India, such as research institutes and universities, can be credited to the market rapid growth. India has established itself as a global leader in the production of comparable biologics, and the country's population of 1.39 billion people makes it a large market for these products. Despite the fact that several Indian businesses have mastered the challenging production know-how of biosimilars on both microbial and mammalian platforms, there is a need to focus on gene editing technology. Even companies that are ahead of the game in domestic markets are still battling with manufacturing performance and yield difficulties and are experimenting with both organic and inorganic solutions. Increasing deployment of CRISPR genome editing technologies and expanding synthetic gene demand in various biotechnology fields have driven the sector in recent years. The Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) is a part of the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR). It is responsible for establishing key enabling technologies for nucleic acids’ precision engineering. The institute also engineer’s genes, genomes, and genetic pathways to identify disease pathways and develop new disease models that can be used to develop targeted therapies. As a result, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market in the coming years.


Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPHE100000853/


The genome editing market, by technology, is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, antisense, and other. The CRISPR segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the incumbent usage of CRISPR, high volume consumption, and product innovation. Based on application, the genome editing market is segmented into cell line engineering, genetic engineering, diagnostic applications, drug discovery, and others. In 2021, the cell line engineering segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028, owing to the rise in the detection and diagnosis of various medical conditions across the globe. The genome editing market, based on end users, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations (CRO's)). In 2021, the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies segment is held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028, owing to the rise in the detection and diagnosis of various medical conditions across the globe

Increasing Need for Superior Treatment Solutions and Rising Focus on Research and Development Activities Fuel Market Growth:
The genome editing market in Japan is growing significantly due to the incorporation of recombinant-DNA and cell-cultured technologies in Japan has resulted in a significant shift in the state of bioprocessing. Most of the biotechnology in the US is done by large and small businesses, but Japan has a few startups. The relationship between industry and the government in Japan is unique. Furthermore, the government assists companies in pursuing ventures that it believes will be critical to commercial biotechnology, such as genome engineering, biocatalyzer design, and protein engineering.


Buy Premium Copy of Genome Editing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000853/


Genome Editing Market: Technology Overview
Based on technology, the genome editing market is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, antisense, and other. The CRISPR segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the incumbent usage of CRISPR, high volume consumption, and product innovation. The CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, cheaper, and more accurate than the other technologies of DNA editing and is used for the wide applications. It is the simplest, most versatile, and precise method of genetic manipulation. Companies such as Sangamo Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Horizon Discovery Groups offer CRISPR technology.




Browse Adjoining Reports:
CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Vector-based Cas , DNA-free Cas); Application (Genome Engineering, Disease models, Functional Genomics, Knockdown/activation, Others); End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations) and Geography

CRISPR Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product and Services (Enzymes, Kits, Services and Others), Application (Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering and Others) End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Academic & Government Research Institutes); and Geography

Gene Editing Service Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Technology ( Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN), Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), Other Technologies ); Application ( Cell Line Editing, Animal Genome Editing, Plant Genome Editing, Others ); End-User ( Pharmaceutical Companies And Biotechnology Companies, Academics And Government Research Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations ) and Geography

Genetic Engineering Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense, Other Technologies); Application (Cell line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostics and Therapeutics); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations)

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (RNA Interference, Antisense RNA); Route of Administration (Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-Dermal, Intraperitoneal, Topical, Others); Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Others.) and Geography

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy); Application (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Genetic Disorders, Others); End- Users (Hospital, Clinics, Others) and Geography

Cell Line Development Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Primary Cell Line, Hybridomas, Continuous Cell Lines, and Recombinant Cell Line); By Product (Equipment and Media & Reagent); Application (Drug Discovery, Bioproduction and Tissue Engineering); and Geography

Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy Type (Allogeneic, Autologous); Product (Consumables, Equipment, Systems and Software); Technology (Viral Vector Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Somatic Cell Technology, Cell Immortalization Technology, Cell Plasticity Technology, Three-dimensional Technology); Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Wound Management, Other Applications); End User (Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others), and Geography

Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Process (Transfection and Selection, Single cell cloning); Option (In-house, Outsource, Hybrid); Application (Clinical Treatment, Scientific Research, Others) and Geography

Digital Genome Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (DNA/RNA Analysis, Sequencing Chips, Sequencing and Analyzer Instruments, Sample Prep Instruments, Sequencing and Analysis Software); Application (Diagnostics, Agricultural, Academic Research, Drug Discovery, Personalizes Medicine, Other Application); End User (Diagnostics and Forensic Labs, Academic Research Institutes, Hospitals, Other End User), and Geography

mRNA Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Stranded Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs), Double-stranded Molecules); Application (Personalized Cancer Vaccines, Infectious Disease); End User (Hospitals, Cancer Centers, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories), and Geography





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/genome-editing-market
More Research: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/


