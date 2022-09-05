U.S. markets closed

Genome Editing Market Size to Grow USD 6739.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3% | Valuates Reports

·10 min read

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Genome Editing Market is Segmented by Type (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN), by Application (Animal Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Biological Sciences Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global Genome Editing market size is projected to reach USD 6739.8 Million by 2028, from USD 3513 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2028.

The major factor driving the growth of the Genome Editing market are:

One of the major drivers driving the growth of the genome editing market over the coming few years will be the expanding use of genome engineering in the treatment of chronic illnesses and therapies. The use of genome editing in treating these illnesses has significantly expanded in recent years due to the ongoing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases such as hepatitis, TB, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and others.

The increase in demand for synthetic biology in both developed and developing nations is what is fueling the expansion of the gene editing market. There are several applications for genomics, including the detection of human genetic disorders, medication discovery, agriculture, veterinary sciences, and forensics.

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-5J6164/Global_Genome_Editing

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GENOME EDITING MARKET

The expansion of the genome editing market is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in the number of cancer patients. Due to its ease of usage, CRISPR is quickly becoming a common technology employed in many cancer biology investigations. CRISPR is viewed as a game-changer by scientists for a variety of reasons. The main benefit, especially when compared to more traditional gene-editing methods, is perhaps how simple CRISPR is to employ. Additionally, CRISPR is entirely adaptable. It is more accurate than existing DNA-editing techniques and can essentially modify any DNA segment within the 3 billion letters of the human genome. Additionally, CRISPR gene editing is much quicker.

One of the major drivers driving the growth of the genome editing industry over the coming few years will be the expanding use of genome engineering in the treatment of chronic illnesses and therapies. The use of genome editing in treating these illnesses has significantly expanded in recent years due to the ongoing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases such as hepatitis, TB, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and others. About 1.8 million new infections of HIV were recorded in 2016, according to the CDC. The research community is now developing innovative gene-based medicines to lower morbidity and death in HIV-infected individuals as a result of the rapidly rising number of HIV diagnoses.

Gene-editing technologies' ongoing technological breakthroughs are a key element fueling the market's expansion. Furthermore, it is anticipated that government financing, an increase in the number of genomics studies, and an increase in the prevalence of cancer and other genetic illnesses would all contribute to the Genome Editing market expansion.

The Gene editing market had a positive impact during the pandemic. Rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been successfully developed using CRISPR technology during the COVID-19 outbreak, receiving their first US FDA (MD, USA) approval in the process. The market is also being driven by the creation of breakthrough diagnostic tools based on CRISPR that will lessen the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-5J6164/global-genome-editing

GENOME EDITING MARKET SHARE:

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. The industry in North America is primarily being driven by investments in gene therapy research and development, a surge in the usage of GM crops in recent years, and significant technological advancements supported by grants and funding from US government agencies. Due to several government programs and the escalation of genomics research and development (via GAPP) in the nation, the Canadian market is anticipated to expand in the next few years.

The cell line engineering market is expected to be the most lucrative. Cell therapy treatments based on stem cells frequently employ cell-line engineering. However, the advantages of cell line engineering have been investigated in the creation of various biopharmaceutical products such as additional recombinant proteins, vaccines, fusion proteins, growth factors, etc.

CRISPR Segment is expected to account for the largest market share. Comparatively, this technology area is straightforward to understand, simple to use, and reasonably priced. The opportunity for the gene editing market segment will expand with the rising demand for CRISPR/Cas9 for genome analysis to find genetic abnormalities and its therapeutic discovery. Through the application of gene editing, CRISPR technology can be used to treat cancer.

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-5J6164/Global_Genome_Editing

Key Companies:

  • Genscript

  • Horizon Discovery Group

  • Lonza

  • Merck KGaA

  • Sangamo Therapeutics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-5J6164/Global_Genome_Editing

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-5J6164&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Global Digital Genome Engineering Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

-  The global CRISPR Technology market size is projected to reach USD 2929.4 Million by 2028, from USD 845.5 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2022-2028.

-  The global CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market size is projected to reach USD 7290.2 Million by 2027, from USD 1000.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Zinc Finger Nuclease Technology Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

-  The global metagenomics market was valued at USD 176 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 523 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2024.

Global Metagenomics Next Generation Sequencing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

China Agrigenomics Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

-  The global Genomics Personalized Health market size is projected to reach USD 16780 Million by 2028, from USD 9232.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market size is projected to reach USD 14590 Million by 2028, from USD 7757.9 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Pharmacogenomics Technology & Theranostics & Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market size is projected to reach USD 8514.8 Million by 2028, from USD 5180.8 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics market size is projected to reach USD 282.9 Million by 2028, from USD 184.2 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2028.

-  Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Organ-on-a-Chip market size is estimated to be worth USD 80 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 581.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 39.1% during the review period.

-  In 2020, the global DNA Sequencing market size was USD 13380 Million and it is expected to reach USD 48700 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 20.4% during 2021-2027.

-  The Global Bioinformatics Market Size is USD 8,614.29 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 24,731.61 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The global Bioinformatics Services market size is projected to reach USD 2967.1 Million by 2027, from USD 1468.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2027.

Global NGS Based Diagnostics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

-  The Live Cell Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2027.

Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

-  The global cell culture market accounted for USD 16,107.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The global Immortalized Cell Line market size is projected to reach USD 3636.7 Million by 2028, from USD 2461.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2028.

-  The global next generation sequencing market size was valued at USD 4,533 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach USD 18,565 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2026.

-  The global Nutrigenomics market size is projected to reach USD 20990 Million by 2027, from USD 10770 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market size is projected to reach USD 1503.3 Million by 2028, from USD 889 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2028.

-  The global tissue engineering market size was valued at USD 2374 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach a size of USD 6815 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The global cell separation technologies market size was valued at USD 8,639.20 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 28,766.14 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The genetic testing market accounted for USD 12,682 Million in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 21,260 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The global cell therapy market accounted for USD 7,754.89 Million in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 48,115.40 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The Clinical Diagnostic Market size will be USD 98 Billion in 2028. This is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genome-editing-market-size-to-grow-usd-6739-8-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-9-3--valuates-reports-301617779.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

