JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

GenomiCare Biotechnology Appoints Dr. Shusen Liu as Chief Medical Officer

Genomicare Biotechnology
·3 min read

Dr. Liu will lead real world data (RWD) strategy and growth of global biopharma company partnerships

Shusen Liu, M.D., Ph.D.

GenomiCare Biotechnology apppoints Dr. Shusen Liu as Chief Medical Officer

HAVERFORD, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenomiCare Biotechnology, a leader in precision medicine of Chinese cancer patients and the application of RWD to pharmaceutical research and development, today announced the recent appointment of Shusen Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Liu brings deep experience building and leading RWD teams and the application of RWD in both drug development and post-marketing evaluation of drugs at global pharmaceutical companies, including MSD, Sanofi, and, most recently, BMS. As a recognized industry expert, with an insightful global view, Dr. Liu is responsible for leading the growth of GenomiCare’s partnership, in China and globally, with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to bring innovative new drugs faster to cancer patients around the world.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Shusen Liu to GenomiCare Biotechnology as Chief Medical Officer,” said Dr. Qiang Xu, GenomiCare’s President and CEO. “Dr. Liu is a seasoned leader within the pharmaceutical industry and has long-term working experience with national regulatory institutions. With GenomiCare’s existing leadership in providing longitudinal, patient-centered care and comprehensive molecular profiling and clinical data, we are confident that his experience will broaden and accelerate the impact GenomiCare’s intelligent real world data solutions for the benefit of both patients and our pharmaceutical partners, alike.”

GenomiCare Biotechnology’s RWD solutions for pharmaceutical companies leverage its clinical network of more than 200 hospitals and more than 1,200 physicians developed over the past six years. Uniquely among companies with RWD solutions, GenomiCare works directly with patients and families to optimize their patient care through the collection and curation of their full clinical records, including state-of-the-art molecular profiling data from GenomiCare’s CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory, and, then provides quarterly follow-up calls with patients to provide support, information, and assurance that their medical records remain up to date.

On his appointment Dr. Liu said, “As Chief Medical Officer of GenomiCare Biotechnology, I am looking forward to taking advantage of my experience in the RWD research and making contributions to the RWD strategy and commercial expansion. GenomiCare’s truly unique RWD solution, with long-term engagement of cancer patients and their families, promises to accelerate the ability of global pharmaceutical companies to meet the critical unmet needs of patients and address many of the challenges facing oncology practice today.”

Dr. Liu’s roles within global pharmaceutical companies include Sr. Director & Head, Real World Evidence & Epidemiology, BMS China; Sr. Director & Head, Real World Evidence of Sanofi China; and, Director & Head, Pharmacoepidemiology Asia Pacific Unit, Center for Observational and Real-World Evidence, for MSD China. His He has also served as Vice President, Chief Medical Evidence Officer, at Digital China Health (DCH).

Dr Liu received his medical training at Shanghai Medical University and Fudan University, while also having received a Ph.D in Epidemiology from UCLA. He has also served as an editorial board member of Pharmacoepidemiology (Edition II), and chapter author of Practice of Evidence-based Medicine.

About GenomiCare Biotechnology
GenomiCare Biotechnology, based in both China and the United States, leverages its unique real-world data and expansive clinical network across China, to bring real-world oncology solutions to global pharma and biotech companies seeking real-world market understanding to accelerate regulatory approval and optimize market access of innovation, break-through, cancer therapeutics to cancer patients with critical and continuing unmet medical needs. Visit genomicarebio.us for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff605646-69f7-4569-baf6-559e337e2bd7

CONTACT: John Prista Freshley Marketing & Communications Consultant Bioscience Navigators Global, LLC +1 734 926 5530 john.freshley@genomicarebio.us Gautam Rajpal Sr. Director, Business Development GenomiCare Biotechnology +1 240 687 1575 gautam.rajpal@genomicarebio.us


