Genomics Global Market Report 2021

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global genomics market.



This report focuses on the genomics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the genomics market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for genomics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Genomics market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider genomics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The genomics market section of the report gives context. It compares the genomics market with other segments of the genomics market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, genomics indicators comparison.

Major players in the genomics market are 10X Genomics, Qiagen NV, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Zephyrus Biosciences Inc., Illumina, Inc., Affymetrix, Angle PLC, Denovo Sciences Inc. and Diagnologix LLC.



The global genomics market is expected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2020 to $1.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.



The genomics market consists of sales of single-cell genomics and related goods. The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.



The genomics market covered in this report is segmented by product type into instrument (including systems, service contract and software), reagents (including reagents and consumables). It is also segmented by process into cell isolation, sample preparation, genomic analysis and by end user into academic institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The technology limitation in single-cell genomics hinders the growth of the single-cell genomics market. Due to cost and technical constraints, the use of genetic sequencing to better target and treat rare and chronic diseases was largely out of reach for most health care organizations. Therefore limiting the market growth.



Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market. The government funding focuses on efforts to resolve the complexity of the human genome, define the genomic basis of human health and disease, and ensure that genomics is used safely to enhance patient care and benefit society through government, public and private institutions.



Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Genomics Market Characteristics



3. Genomics Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Genomics



5. Genomics Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Genomics Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Genomics Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Genomics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Genomics Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract and Software)

Reagents (Including Reagents and Consumables)

6.2. Global Genomics Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Analysis

6.3. Global Genomics Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Institutes

7. Genomics Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Genomics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Genomics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



