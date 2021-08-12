U.S. markets closed

Genomics Market to Register USD 21.10 bn growth during 2020-2024|Technavio

·4 min read

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co. and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. will emerge as major genomics market participants during 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the genomics market is likely to register a CAGR of over 15% while registering an incremental growth of USD 21.10 bn during 2020-2024. Agilent Technologies Inc.(US), Becton, Dickinson and Co.(US), BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.(China), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.(US), and Danaher Corp.(US) will retain their dominant market positions in the genomics market landscape during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Genomics Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Understand the driving forces behind Genomics Market and target Potential Customers Here.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 impact report on the genomics market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System



Genomics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Genomics market is segmented as below:

  • Geography

The genomics market is driven by rising investments in genomic research and development, reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing, and the increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases. In addition, other factors such as the growing adoption of single cell-based genomic analysis, advances in sequencing technologies, and growing developments in precision medicine and gene therapy are expected to trigger the genomics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.



https://www.technavio.com/report/genomics-market-industry-analysis

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Top 3 Genomics Market Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

The company offers a wide range of workflow solutions for various applications within genomics. These solutions are available as reagents, buffers, ready-to-use kits, appliances, accessories, and software.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

The company provides a wide range of technologies and products related to automated, high-throughput library generation for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and single-cell genomics.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of sequencing services which are broadly classified as DNA sequencing, RNA sequencing, and customized immune repertoire sequencing services. Most of these services are carried using DNBseq NGS technology platform, and commonly include applications such as RNA-Seq quantification), whole genome sequencing, etc.



Corresponding Reports:

Biosensors in Life Sciences Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coagulation Testing Market by Product, Application, Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomics-market-to-register-usd-21-10-bn-growth-during-2020-2024technavio-301353065.html

SOURCE Technavio

