Genomics Market Size 2021-2028 | to Reach USD 94.66 Billion with 19.4% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key Players Covered in the Genomics Market Research Report are Illumina, Inc. (California, U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, United States), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (California, U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (England, U.K.), Danaher (Washington, D.C., U.S.), QIAGEN (Hilden, Germany), BGI (Guangdong, China), IntegraGen (Evry, France), General Electric Company (Illinois, U.S.) and other key market players

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global genomics market size is likely to reach USD 94.66 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Genomics abilities to manage, prevent and treat diseases majorly assist in precision medicine development. The use of whole-genome sequencing to diagnose serious diseases like cancer has turned out absolutely beneficial for the healthcare industry. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, “Genomics Market, 2020-2028”. The market size stood at USD 27.81 billion in 2021.


The report elucidates the different propellants aiding the market growth. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the genomics market. Researchers are using genomics to monitor coronavirus’s genome sequence, tracking the virus transmission, and understanding its impact on the human genome. This ongoing research activity is expected to propel the global genomics market growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The global pandemic has wreaked unprecedented havoc on several industries and markets. Healthcare systems are on the verge of collapsing in many nations. However, the coronavirus pandemic has augmented the genomics market growth due to the grave need for effective vaccine development and the continuous monitoring of the coronavirus. Investments in the research activities for developing effective COVID-19 treatment are augmenting the market growth. The global impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to gradually fade away as economies are trying to wade their way through the pandemic. It is uncertain to say how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report’s in-depth analysis will help you gain an exhaustive understanding of this niche market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/genomics-market-100941


Industry Developments

  • December 2020: Personalis Inc., launched Neoantiigen Presentation Score (NEOPS) to predict and analyze the response to cancer therapy.

  • August 2020: Ancestry launched AncestryHealth. It is able to identify genes related to colon cancer, heart diseases, breast cancer, etc., using next-generation sequencing.

Increasing Government Funding for Research Activities to Propel Future Growth

Personalized medicines help in providing effective treatment as per the requirements. The emergence of microarray and DNA technologies has immensely benefited the personalized medicines sector. The growing use of personalized medicines is attracting investments for development and growth, which in return, is expected to boost the genomics market growth. Additionally, the increasing government investment in research and development activities of genomics is expected to fuel the market growth in forthcoming years.

For instance, the Government of Iceland and deCODE genetics has partnered to conduct the demonic analysis of coronavirus. Likewise, the Government of India is helping HaystackAnalytics to study virus transmission using genome sequencing techniques. The growing number of startups and such initiatives are likely to surge the market growth in the forthcoming years.
However, the lack of trained professionals and the high instrument costs are expected to hinder the market growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/genomics-market-100941


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

19.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 94.66 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 27.81 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Type, Technology, Application, End-User and Geography

Growth Drivers

Rising number of Government Genome Project to Drive the Market

New Products and Innovative Services to Favor the adoption of sequencing

Increasing Research Funding by Government to Surge the Research Institutes Segments


Report coverage

The report is developed using bottom-up and top-down approaches for an exhaustive study of the market. The report contains information gathered through interviews with multiple stakeholders at regional, country, and global levels. The report highlights the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market, PESTLE Analysis, and Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an infallible prediction of the prospected market. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the prospected market, including the information on rankings of key players, key market trends, recent industry developments, etc., that are contributing to the market’s growth.

Segmentation

On the basis of its type, the market bifurcates into services and products. On the basis of technology, the market fragments into sanger sequencing, Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), etc. On the basis of its application, the market divides into research, diagnostics, etc. Based on end-user, the market segments into pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, research institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and healthcare facilities & diagnostic centers. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Quick Buy Genomics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100941


Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR

North America is expected to retain its dominance in the global genomics market share. Increasing government initiatives, innovation in precision medicine, and the swiftly rising acquisition of new sequencing technologies are expected to market growth in North America.
The rising adoption of sequencing technologies, increasing allocation of funds for research projects in countries like England and the U.K. are expected to help Europe expand significantly in the forthcoming years.

Various countries like India, China, Vietnam, etc., are fueling the demand for genomic sequencing due to various research projects. This is expected to help Asia Pacific register the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Improving healthcare sector and potent government support are expected to help the Middle East & Africa and Latin America to expand their share in the global market.


Key Players in the Global Genomics Market:

  • Illumina Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Pacific biosciences of California Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Agilent Technologies Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies (England, U.K.)

  • Danaher (Washington, D.C., U.S.)

  • QIAGEN (Hilden, Germany)

  • BGI (Guangdong, China)

  • IntegraGen (Evry, France)

  • General Electric Company (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (Illinois, U.S.)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/genomics-market-100941


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of Genomic Projects – For Key Countries

    • Overview of Genomic Services

    • New Product Launches

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Key Trends

  • Global Genomics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Products

        • Instruments & Software

        • Consumables

      • Services

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

      • Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

      • Microarray

      • Sanger Sequencing

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Diagnostics

      • Research

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Research Institutes

      • Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

      • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

      • Contact Research Organizations (CROs)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Genomics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Products

        • Instruments & Software

        • Consumables

      • Services

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

      • Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

      • Microarray

      • Sanger Sequencing

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Diagnostics

      • Research

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Research Institutes

      • Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

      • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

      • Contact Research Organizations (CROs)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued…..!!!!!!


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/genomics-market-100941


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Press: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/genomics-market-9172


