U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,603.66
    +26.55 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,482.05
    +113.58 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,626.83
    +119.93 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,105.96
    +9.74 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    +1.25 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    +16.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.45 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3290
    -0.2560 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,478.30
    +1,027.61 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.32
    +13.58 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.90
    +45.35 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Genomics Market Size to grow by USD 14.51 billion | Market Research highlights Key Market Drivers, Trends, and Vendor Solutions | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Genomics Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 9.71% in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by solution (products and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Attractive Opportunities in Genomics Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Genomics Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

North America is the largest market for genomics. Factors such as increasing investments in research and development of genomics are fueling the global genomics market growth. In addition, countries such as the US, UK, France, Germany and China have been encouraging the development of precision medicines and personalized therapies in the region.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

Global genomics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling local vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as adopting competitive pricing and low-cost customization options to improve the penetration for their services. Most of the major emerging genomics solutions providers are more focused on developing innovative solutions by establishing partnership agreements with government organizations and end-users.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Abcam Plc

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Eppendorf AG

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • 10X Genomics Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the genomics market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 9.45% and 10.97%.

The US is the major market for genomics in North America. As the vendors in this region are constantly focused on the development and use of innovative technologies in oncology. Moreover, the vendors are specifically concentrated on rising the penetration of their products among the companies such as biopharmaceutical, research institutes involved in cancer-based translation research.

On the other hand, Europe is emerging as the second-largest dominating region of global genomics market. The increasing number of sequencing projects and rising demand for genome databases in therapeutic developments majorly in countries such as UK, Germany, and France.

Key Segment Analysis

The global genomic market share growth by the products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The usage of products such as instruments and consumables in genomic research and testing. Furthermore, the growing focus of vendors on offering advanced products with a variety of features results in the reduction of hands-on time and high accuracy and minimizes errors. This segment is expected to hold the largest share in the genomics market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/genomics-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased investment in the genomic research and development is one of the key factors significantly driving the global genomic market share growth during the forecast period. The implementation of breakthrough technologies in the genetics is mostly attracting investments in genomics. These investments help the global genomics institutes and organizations to develop personalized medicines and therapeutics for treating incurable diseases and adopting therapies.

The varying regulations in genomic research and testing is a key challenge for the genomics market share growth. Most of the vendors in the genomic market operate globally and thus, complying with different regulatory standards is primarily impacting the vendors of the genomics market. Moreover, vendors trade products that are highly regulated applications such as diagnostics, research, drug discovery which also exposes their products to strict compliance.

View free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the genomics market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Genome Engineering Market by Technology and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Direct-To-Customer Genetic Testing Market by Distribution Channel, Service, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Genomics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.36%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 14.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

10X Genomics Inc., Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-51-billion--market-research-highlights-key-market-drivers-trends-and-vendor-solutions--technavio-301463131.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) are sinking amid a day of sell-offs for the broader market. In addition to bearish pressures impacting the market, Romeo Power stock also seems to be losing ground due to a recently announced change for its management team. Romeo Power's recent press release stated that Anne Devine will take over the COO position roughly a month from today.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain prices.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • My 3 Favorite Value Stocks to Buy in January

    Volatility seems to be rising in the U.S. stock market lately. Yet even with its muted results, Caterpillar is still generating sizable profits and raking in plenty of free cash flow (FCF) to support its dividend thanks to high oil and gas prices, demand for raw materials, a healthy residential construction market, and an improving commercial construction market.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Rocket Is a ‘Clear Industry Leader.’ The Stock Receives a Double Upgrade.

    The personal loans company could bring efficiency and scale to a fragmented market, J.P. Morgan says.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • More Banks Report Mixed Results, but This Fintech Disruptor's Stock Soared Wednesday

    2022 has gotten off to an ugly start for the stock market, but Wednesday morning, market participants seemed ready to claw back at least a little bit of the ground major market benchmarks have lost in the first few weeks of the year. Read on to see how Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fared at the end of 2021, and then find out why SoFi's on the move higher.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has (at least) two major revenue drivers that could power its share price higher: Its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid. Comirnaty is responsible for a sizable portion of its trailing revenue of $69.3 billion, and it's doubtlessly why the pharma's quarterly sales have grown by 134.4% as of Q3 in 2021. Pfizer also plans to invest more in the mRNA technology behind Comirnaty to build out its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]