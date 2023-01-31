U.S. markets open in 9 hours 29 minutes

Genomics market size to increase by USD 18,244.34 million: Analysis of major players as well as the key contributor region - Technavio

·16 min read

North America will account for 37% of the global genomics market's growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in research funding and the growing developments in precision medicine and personalized therapies are driving the growth of the regional market. The Genomics Market by Solution, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53% and register an incremental growth of  USD 18,244.34 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Genomics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Genomics Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The genomics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Abcam plc: The company offers genomics such as multi-omic cytometry single-cell immune profiling solutions.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc: The company offers genomics such as NGS workflow for translational research.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers genomics such as BD Rhapsody single cell analysis system.

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd: The company offers genomics such as DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc: The company offers genomics such as CFX opus real-time PCR system.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Eppendorf SE

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Hamilton Bonaduz AG

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • New England Biolabs Inc.

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

  • Promega Corp.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as rising investments in genomics research and development, reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing, and increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases. However, the varying regulations in genomics research and testing are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • By solution, the market is segmented into products and services. The products segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this genomics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the genomics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the genomics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the genomics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of genomics market vendors

Genomics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 18244.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.93

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, France, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

10X Genomics Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Standard BioTools Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global genomics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 6.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 10X Genomics Inc.

  • 12.4 Abcam plc

  • 12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 12.7 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 12.9 Danaher Corp.

  • 12.10 Eppendorf SE

  • 12.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.12 Illumina Inc.

  • 12.13 Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • 12.14 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

  • 12.15 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

  • 12.16 QIAGEN NV

  • 12.17 Standard BioTools Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

