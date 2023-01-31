Genomics market size to increase by USD 18,244.34 million: Analysis of major players as well as the key contributor region - Technavio
North America will account for 37% of the global genomics market's growth
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in research funding and the growing developments in precision medicine and personalized therapies are driving the growth of the regional market. The Genomics Market by Solution, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53% and register an incremental growth of USD 18,244.34 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.
Company profiles
The genomics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Abcam plc: The company offers genomics such as multi-omic cytometry single-cell immune profiling solutions.
Agilent Technologies Inc: The company offers genomics such as NGS workflow for translational research.
Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers genomics such as BD Rhapsody single cell analysis system.
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd: The company offers genomics such as DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing.
Bio Rad Laboratories Inc: The company offers genomics such as CFX opus real-time PCR system.
Danaher Corp.
Eppendorf SE
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Hamilton Bonaduz AG
Illumina Inc.
Myriad Genetics Inc.
New England Biolabs Inc.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
Promega Corp.
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as rising investments in genomics research and development, reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing, and increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases. However, the varying regulations in genomics research and testing are hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
By solution, the market is segmented into products and services. The products segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.
Related Reports:
Chromatography Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The chromatography market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,785.83 million. The Increasing demand for ion exchange membranes for chromatography in R&D is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as product limitations the market growth.
Forensic Technologies Market by Technique, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The forensic technologies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,583.87 million. The increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of technical know-how or technical professionals may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this genomics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the genomics market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the genomics market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the genomics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of genomics market vendors
Genomics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
163
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 18244.34 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.93
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, France, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
10X Genomics Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Standard BioTools Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global genomics market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Solution
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Solution
6.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Solution
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 10X Genomics Inc.
12.4 Abcam plc
12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.
12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.
12.7 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
12.8 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
12.9 Danaher Corp.
12.10 Eppendorf SE
12.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
12.12 Illumina Inc.
12.13 Myriad Genetics Inc.
12.14 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
12.15 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
12.16 QIAGEN NV
12.17 Standard BioTools Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomics-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-18-244-34-million-analysis-of-major-players-as-well-as-the-key-contributor-region---technavio-301732386.html
SOURCE Technavio