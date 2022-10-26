U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.00
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,998.00
    +126.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,486.25
    +40.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.30
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.98
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.40
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0082
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1631
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0150
    -0.3450 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,764.14
    +610.15 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.88
    +15.29 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,381.62
    -50.22 (-0.18%)
     

Genomma Lab Internacional Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and a Third Dividend Payment

·4 min read

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.  All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The following tables provide an abridged Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the percentage change in the third quarter 2022 as compared with the same period in 2021:


Q3 2022

 % Sales

Q3 2021

 % Sales

Var. %

Net Sales

4,349.2

100.0 %

3,983.9

100.0 %

+9.2 %

Gross Profit

2,685.7

61.8 %

2,454.9

61.6 %

+9.4 %

Operating Income

859.4

19.8 %

783.5

19.7 %

+9.7 %

EBITDA(1)

912.4

21.0 %

819.0

20.6 %

+11.4 %

Net Income

399.3

9.2 %

393.2

9.9 %

+1.5 %


1)  EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Highlights

  • Q3-2022 Sales increased by Ps. 365.3 million;+9.2% year-on-year

  • Q3-2022 EBITDA closed at Ps. 912.4 million;+11.4% year-on-year

  • All five manufacturing lines of Personal Care manufacturing facility are in operation

  • Q3-2022 Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.14x

  • Capex Investments reached Ps. 195.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022

For a full version of Genomma Lab's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, please visit: https://inversionistas.genommalab.com/en/financial-information

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Genomma Lab will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 Central Time (Mexico City Time).

To access the call, please register here

After registration, please use the Zoom link provided to ensure optimal access to the event webcast and to avoid difficulties associated with local carrier connections.

About
Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found within the Company's related filings with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomma-lab-internacional-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-and-a-third-dividend-payment-301660563.html

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.

  • Meta earnings miss on revenue, offers lighter-than-expected Q4 guidance

    Meta reported Q3 earnings missing on earnings per share, while offering lighter-than-expected guidance.

  • Big Tech ‘missed earnings by 20 miles,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses the state of tech sector, looking at industry leaders like Meta, Google, and Microsoft amid corporate earnings season.

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Teladoc (TDOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 23.73% and 0.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow, Align Technology

    Shares of Meta, Ford, ServiceNow, and Align Technology are all making significant moves in after-hours trading.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The Chinese market is looking bleak as President Xi Jinping enforces Covid Zero initiatives just as investors were rejoicing a rally in stocks. Wuhan […]

  • Ford stock slips amid revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Ford earnings: Shares slide following Q3 release; affirms lower end of profit guidance

    Ford (F) shares fell after hours after reporting Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fed statistics are 'reflecting an economy that no longer exists': Strategist

    Fitz-Gerald Group Principal Keith Fitz-Gerald and Jake Jolly, BNY Mellon Investment Management Senior Investment Strategist, examine the market outlook amid tech stock losses and the Fed's interest rate hikes, while also looking at inflation, the Fed's economic data, and the new FAANG stocks.

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.