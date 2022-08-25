U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Genpact Named the 2022 ServiceNow Global Industry Solutions Financial Services Partner of the Year

Award recognizes industry-leading innovation and strategy benefiting clients worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced its recognition as the 2022 ServiceNow Global Industry Solutions – Financial Services Partner of the Year. In just 15 months of collaboration, Genpact and ServiceNow's partnership has enabled digital transformation in the lending space across some of the most complex organizations globally.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)
New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

Due to ongoing market fluctuations and volatility, lenders are looking for quicker loan approvals and funding times to fuel innovative technology that enhances services to meet customers' evolving needs. Genpact and ServiceNow offer financial organizations agile and flexible tools that enable them to continue building and progressing their businesses against continuous economic pressures.

Genpact's Financial Services Partner of the Year recognition is rooted in the success of its cloud-based loan platform, Cora Lending as a Service, certified through ServiceNow's Global Solution Framework. Backed with longstanding managed service expertise, Genpact and ServiceNow have implemented solutions for banks, global fintechs and other financial service institutions that are easy to configure and deploy. By equipping clients with this digital infrastructure, they can deliver services to their customers at a faster speed to market, with elevated experiences, improved risk management and increased agility in the face of rapid and unpredictable changes.

"Our rich financial industry advisory capabilities in the loan and lending sector, coupled with ServiceNow's ability to transform legacy technology into modern, flexible and custom offerings, uniquely equips clients to navigate evolving market conditions with minimal disruption to daily business," said Scott Van Valkenburgh, Global Alliances and Channels Leader, Genpact. "Together, we are simplifying the lending process end-to-end, allowing faster decision making rooted in data and we are proud to be recognized for our collective achievements."

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners that have contributed to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for out joint customers. This year's awards are based on 2021 partner performance in key areas, including: revenue growth, product line expansion, improved workflow and skill competency, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

"The synergistic nature of our partnership with Genpact enables unique capabilities, insights and innovation to drive tangible business outcomes for our clients," said David Parsons, SVP, Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem, ServiceNow. "The Genpact team has deep domain expertise within the financial services industry enabling clients to be more knowledgeable, agile and forward thinking."

Genpact is a designated ServiceNow Reseller and Services partner for the entire suite of ServiceNow solutions and provides an end-to-end service including design, configuration, deployment, and support.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Sarah Joyce
Genpact Media Relations (U.S.)
Sarah.joyce@genpact.com
+1 (626) 379-9829

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-named-the-2022-servicenow-global-industry-solutions-financial-services-partner-of-the-year-301612180.html

SOURCE Genpact

