Genpact (NYSE:G) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.1525

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of March to $0.1525. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Genpact's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Genpact's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 7.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 20%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Genpact Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.61. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Genpact has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. Genpact definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Genpact Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance.

