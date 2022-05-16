U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Genpact to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced President and CEO "Tiger" Tyagarajan will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The discussion will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

A live audio webcast and replay will be accessible for 30 days in the event and presentation section on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Contacts:



Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com



Media

Siya Belliappa

+1 (718) 561-9843

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301548044.html

SOURCE Genpact

