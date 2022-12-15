U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.00
    -53.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,626.00
    -367.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,567.75
    -183.00 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.80
    -26.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.03
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -31.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.75 (-3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0660
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4850
    -0.0180 (-0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    -0.93 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0110 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5250
    +1.1100 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,531.13
    -341.95 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.30
    -8.61 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.86
    -42.07 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group's Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for Second Year

·3 min read

Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group's Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)
New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

The report cites Genpact's operational consulting capabilities, deep domain expertise, and advanced technologies that provide end-to-end procurement services and enable digital transformation of client operations. Beyond its strategic sourcing and category management expertise, the company is also noted for its ability to successfully leverage a flexible operating model to support clients with end-to-end integrated risk management and analytics solutions.

"As organizations respond to volatile global markets, strategic procurement solutions are imperative to effectively manage costs in an inflationary environment, increase business resilience, and optimize overall value from supplier relationships," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "With the depth and breadth of our procurement services, we are proud that Everest Group recognizes Genpact's talent upskilling initiatives that help us continuously evolve and enhance our offerings for clients worldwide."

"Genpact drives transformation for clients' procurement functions through its operational consulting capability, deep domain expertise, and comprehensive digital solutions which strengthened its position as a Leader in Everest Group's 2022 Procurement Outsourcing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment," said Vignesh Kannan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It offers a strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions comprising targeted acquisitions and third-party partnerships to enhance user experience and improve digital transformation and talent management capabilities along with its in-house solutions such as UXnxt - an AI/ML based tool to evaluate user experience, a cognitive buying assistant, analytics solutions, and Genome - its training and development platform. It has further augmented its source-to-contract capabilities and developed offerings covering emerging themes such as ESG and risk management."

Genpact is recognized by the Everest Group for its strong experience serving clients across industries in North America and Europe and having good traction in APAC and MEA regions, while expanding its delivery presence in the US, South Africa, and Mexico.

For more information, read the customer version of Everest Group's report.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Sarah Joyce
Genpact
Sarah.Joyce@genpact.com
+1 626.379.9829

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-ranked-a-leader-in-everest-groups-procurement-outsourcing-po-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2022-for-second-year-301703852.html

SOURCE Genpact

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • Jobs couldn’t have succeeded without Tim Cook: Chahil

    When Former Apple Senior VP of Global Marketing and Silicon Valley Pioneer Satjiv Chahil sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, they discuss his time at Apple and what he learnt from the late Steve Jobs.

  • How much should you have saved for retirement?

    When I was in my 20s, I was lucky to work for a company that offered a pension plan—and that put me on the road to retirement. How can you ensure a comfortable retirement? As I mentioned in an earlier article, a Fidelity Investments study found that if you save 15% of your gross income every year from age 25 through 67, and you also receive Social Security, that should ensure you have enough to maintain your current standard of living once you retire.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • My Company Said 401(k) Contributions Are Based on Straight Time Pay

    401(k) regulations allow the employer to determine, to a certain extent, what is defined as eligible pay for contributions to the plan.

  • China Cuts Steel Output Again as Covid Zero and Property Crisis Sap Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel production fell again last month as mills cut output to stem losses and cope with a slide in demand.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsNationwide virus controls, the ongoing property crisis, and the start of winter pollution curbs continue

  • Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets

    Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”

  • Exclusive-The global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones

    The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV is a deceptive, relatively low-tech and cheap killer that has directed many of the up to 20,000 artillery shells that Russia has fired daily on Ukrainian positions in 2022, killing up to 100 soldiers per day, according to Ukrainian commanders. An investigation by Reuters and iStories, a Russian media outlet, in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank in London, has uncovered a logistical trail that spans the globe and ends at the Orlan's production line, the Special Technology Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

    Oilfield service companies have been slower to respond to high oil prices, though the industry could be set for further growth in 2023

  • TC Energy restarts segment of Keystone pipeline unaffected by oil spill

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp is resuming operations in a section of its Keystone pipeline a week after a leak of more than 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas triggered the whole pipe's shutdown. "This restart facilitates safe transportation of the energy that customers and North Americans rely on and extends from Hardisty, Alberta, to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois," TC Energy said. The 622,000 barrels per day (bpd) pipe has been shut since Dec. 7, when the leak was discovered.

  • How to Attract High-Net-Worth Clients

    One of the most effective ways to grow your advisory business is to increase the number of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients you serve. Not only do these types of clients have more investable assets, but they may also be more … Continue reading → The post How to Attract High-Net-Worth Clients appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AIG subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    AIG Financial Products largely ceased operations in 2008, and its bankruptcy will not have a material impact on AIG or on life and retirement insurer Corebridge Financial Inc, which AIG recently spun off, AIG said. AIG Financial Products issued the credit default swaps that put AIG on the hook for billions of dollars in losses during the collapse of subprime mortgage markets, according to court documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. AIG's losses on the credit default swaps ultimately led to $182.3 billion in federal bailouts for the company, which AIG repaid in 2012.

  • Citi to wind down consumer banking in China, affecting about 1,200 staff

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc will wind down its consumer banking business in China in a move that will affect about 1,200 local employees, the bank said on Thursday. The group had announced plans in April 2021 to exit its Chinese consumer banking business as part of a global strategy to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico. Citi will explore options for around 1,200 employees who will be affected, including helping them continue to work at Citi in China or across the bank’s global network, it said in a statement.

  • Dairy Management CEO received $2.68 million pay package in his last year on job

    Dairy Management Inc. CEO received two years salary in severance

  • Why We Think Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XBIO) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

    The performance at Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XBIO ) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be...

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.