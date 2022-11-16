U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.66
    -34.07 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,556.11
    -36.81 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,175.84
    -182.57 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.25
    -32.96 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.56
    -1.36 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0392
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3890
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,537.51
    -293.44 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.08
    -10.80 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

GenScript Named a BioSpace 2023 Best Place to Work

·3 min read

BioSpace's "Best Places to Work" report demonstrates a company's desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life-science community members

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., the world's leading life-science research tools and services provider, has been named a BioSpace 2023 Best Place to Work. The list, now in its second year, includes 60 U.S. operating employers that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life-sciences community.

“We are thrilled to have been included in the large employer category of the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work. This year, GenScript celebrated 20 years of business, innovation, customer service, and handling complex research projects — and so we are immensely appreciative of the science community’s assessment of our culture, leadership, and technology,” said Patrick Liu, Ph.D., Rotating CEO of GenScript Group.
“We are thrilled to have been included in the large employer category of the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work. This year, GenScript celebrated 20 years of business, innovation, customer service, and handling complex research projects — and so we are immensely appreciative of the science community’s assessment of our culture, leadership, and technology,” said Patrick Liu, Ph.D., Rotating CEO of GenScript Group.

In compiling the list, BioSpace considers each organization's merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership, and innovation. The 2023 "Best Places to Work" list highlights top life-sciences organizations that are doing the best they can to remain competitive, demonstrate core values, engage and retain employees, and attract top talent.

GenScript Biotech Corporation is the world-leading science-serving platform that enables the acceleration of life science research and discovery process to make people and nature healthier. We provide innovative custom reagent and instrument solutions to global research communities.

"We are thrilled to have been included in the large employer category of the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work. This year, GenScript celebrated 20 years of business, innovation, customer service, and handling complex research projects — and so we are immensely appreciative of the science community's assessment of our culture, leadership, and technology," said Patrick Liu, Ph.D., Rotating CEO of GenScript Group. "We look forward to continuing to grow our business, expanding our product and service offerings, and supporting our customers by attracting top scientific talent."

Nominations for the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work were open from May to June 2022. Voting was conducted from August to September 2022. Best Places to Work includes responses from more than 2,000 life-sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top-three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes that included compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the digital hub for life-science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities, and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at biospace.com.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform, and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the USA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products to over 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,500 employees globally, over 38% of whom hold master's and/or Ph. D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 190 patents, over 820 pending patent applications, and a substantial number of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology," GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2022, 74,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products.


Media contacts:




Michelle Simayi

Tim Cox



Director of Marketing Communications

Principal



GenScript USA Inc.

ZingPR for GenScript



michelle.simayi@genscript.com

tim@zingpr.com


(PRNewsfoto/GenScript Biotech Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/GenScript Biotech Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genscript-named-a-biospace-2023-best-place-to-work-301680606.html

SOURCE Genscript Biotech Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Target: 'Organized retail crime' has driven $400 million in extra profit loss this year

    Target feels the pinch of organized retail crime.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • Elon Musk testifies in shareholder lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

  • Musk says made some Tesla decisions without board approval, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk testified on Wednesday that he made decisions about Tesla Inc, including pausing the acceptance of Bitcoin payments, without director approval as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to craft the compensation package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time. Musk said he had made a unilateral call on ending acceptance of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency for environmental reasons.

  • FTX’s Collapse Leaves Employees Sick With Anger

    What started as a dream job turned into a nightmare for employees of the crypto exchange that imploded in spectacular fashion last week.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Analysts Think Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) Earnings Are Under Threat

    Market forces rained on the parade of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RIOT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • New York Judge Rules in Favor of Donald Trump in Niece’s Inheritance Lawsuit

    The New York judge said Mary Trump had signed releases as part of a 2001 settlement agreement that barred her claims.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    For Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the EV-maker’s first gross profit as a public company wasn’t the biggest takeaway from Q3.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Starbucks’ $181 Million in Unused Gift Cards Spurs Labor Group Complaint

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of unions filed a complaint against Starbucks Corp. with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, asking the agency to investigate how the coffee chain accounts for unused money left on customers’ stored-value cards and accounts.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That H

  • Micron Slashes Production as Demand Tumbles

    The days of lofty prices and sky-high demand for memory chips are over. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) announced on Wednesday that it was dramatically ramping up its efforts to keep inventory levels in check as demand for DRAM and NAND chips slump. Micron is slashing wafer starts for DRAM and NAND chips by 20% compared to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Higher 401(k) contribution limits mean little to many workers

    45% of American households don’t have these types of retirement accounts.

  • Seagate is laying off 84 workers in Fremont

    The cuts follow the hard drive maker's announcement last month it planned to cut 7.5% of its global workforce.

  • OPEC+ Oil Cuts Spell Tight Stockpiles Despite Demand Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Planned output cuts from the OPEC+ group of oil producers will keep global stockpiles tight over the coming months, according to the latest outlooks from the world’s three big forecasting agencies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps

  • The secret to a happier retirement might be in your ‘retirement quotient’

    Why Retirement Coaches Association CEO Robert Laura devised the questionnaire and what its answers reveal.

  • 12 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 biggest iron ore producers and mines in the world. For more companies and mines, head on over to 5 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World. Iron and its derivative steel are the backbones of the modern world. They are essential inputs […]

  • J.B. Hunt Transport files RICO case against KC-area trucking company

    J.B. Hunt Transport Services claims that Mission-based Longhorn Cargo has been using its trailers without permission for the past year-and-a-half, despite being repeatedly told not to. That has led to a civil claim of racketeering in federal court in Kansas.

  • Target earnings miss by a mile amid 'significant change in consumer shopping patterns'

    Target missed the bullseye by a wide margin in the third quarter as the discount retailer felt the brunt of a consumer spending slowdown in more discretionary merchandise.

  • FTX's Bankman-Fried, Tom Brady and other celebrity promoters sued by crypto investors

    U.S. crypto investors sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities who promoted his exchange including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, claiming they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts. The proposed class action filed on Tuesday night in Miami alleges that FTX yield-bearing accounts were unregistered securities that were unlawfully sold in the United States. FTX filed for bankruptcy and is facing scrutiny from U.S. authorities amid reports that $10 billion in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research.