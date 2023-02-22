GenScript ProBio and RVAC Medicines Announce Strategic Partnership for GMP Plasmid DNA Manufacturing for mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript ProBio, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and RVAC Medicines Pte. Ltd., a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced an agreement to establish a strategic partnership for the manufacturing of GMP-grade plasmid DNA (pDNA) for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, RVM-V001, along with collaboration for future therapeutic pipelines.

GenScript ProBio will provide GMP plasmid manufacturing service for RVAC Medicines' program, RVM-V001. This partnership will enable to accelerate its clinical manufacturing of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, RVM-V001, and future mRNA-based vaccines targeting infectious diseases such as Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Clostriodioides difficile infection (CDI).

Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio said, "We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with RVAC Medicines. This collaboration will enable us to utilize our cutting-edge GMP plasmid manufacturing platform technology to support the development of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine and its therapeutic candidates."

Dr. Sean Fu, CEO of RVAC Medicines said, "We are excited to work closely with GenScript ProBio. With its technical strength and customer centric approach, GenScript ProBio will help to accelerate the development of RVAC's pipeline."

As RVAC advances the development of its mRNA candidates, GenScript ProBio continues to provide high-quality GMP materials critical to the mission, including plasmid DNA and the development of ancillary materials to support mRNA manufacturing process. In addition to the manufacturing of plasmid DNA, the GenScript ProBio team provides consultative and expert guidance regarding quality and regulatory expectations of agencies worldwide.

RVAC Medicines will continue to collaborate with GenScript ProBio to support its mRNA initiatives for both clinical-stage development and commercial stage.

About RVAC Medicines

RVAC Medicines is an mRNA platform company headquartered in Singapore with R&D centers in Boston, MA and Shanghai, CN. Leveraging its mRNA technology and strategic partnerships, the company is building a pipeline of novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to address unmet medical needs, particularly in emerging markets. The company is led by an experienced management team, supported by a world-renowned scientific advisory board.

For more information, please visit www.rvacmed.com.

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio, a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, offers end-to-end CDMO services from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in CGT, vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug, aiming to accelerate drug development for customers. GenScript ProBio has established companies in the United States, the Netherlands, South Korea, and China (Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Nanjing) and other regions to serve global customers, and has helped customers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions obtain more than 40 IND approvals since October 2017.

For more information, please visit www.genscriptprobio.com.

