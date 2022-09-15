U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

GenScript Receives Best Cell & Gene Therapy Supplier Award: Gene Editing and GenScript ProBio Receives Best Biologics CMO Awards: Upstream Processing & Analytical Services

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK) and GenScriptProBio (a global one-stop CDMO from GenScript Group) receive 3 awards: Best Cell & Gene Therapy Supplier Award – Gene Editing on the Asia-Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards (ACGTEA) and Best Biologics CMO Awards: Upstream Processing and Analytical Services on the Asia Pacific Biologics CMO & CDMO Excellence Awards (APBCEA) 2022. This is the first time for GenScript to be recognized in these awards in Asia Pacific region.

Dr. Leo Li, Marketing Director of GenScript Asia Pacific division receiving the Best Cell &amp; Gene Therapy Supplier Award on the ACGTEA awards ceremony.
"Cell and gene therapy is the forefront of innovation and the game changer to bring lights for severe and rare disease patients. With our extensive experiences and matured proprietary technologies for genome editing, we are dedicated to provide the best gene editing services to help in target identification and lead validation stages." said Dr. Leo Li during the award ceremony. "This award is a solid testament for GenScript's 20 years of R&D investment and experiences to provide gene editing service to our partners globally. We are glad that our efforts have been recognized by the panel of judges and peers and we will continue to strive for excellence."

Dr. Sharon Du, Business Development Director of GenScript ProBio receiving the Best Biologics CMO Awards: Upstream Processing &amp; Analytical Services on the APBCEA awards ceremony.
Both the Asia-Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards (ACGTEA) 2022 Biologics CMO & CDMO Excellence Awards 2022 recognizes exceptional bioprocessing experts, CMO & CDMO organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing and biologics manufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality. This year, GenScript and GenScript ProBio have emerged as award winners for 3 awards.

"We are honored to be recognized by our customers and industry peers as the leading biologics CMO service partner for upstream processing and analytical services in Asia Pacific. This award recognizes our continuous effort and dedication to maintain our global position as the top solutions and service provider to accelerate drug development, next generation vaccines and therapies", said Dr. Sharon Du, Director of Business Development, GenScript ProBio Asia Pacific division. "Aside from upstream processes and analytical services, GenScript Probio can provide downstream process development as well, making it a one stop solution for customer. We will continue to provide the best solution to our customers and partners by leveraging our technology platforms and expertise."

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 100,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2021, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,200 employees globally, over 40% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 180 patents, over 670 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2021, GenScript Biotech's services and products have been cited by 65,600 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website.

https://www.genscript.com

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, proactively providing end-to-end CDMO service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in cell and gene therapy (CGT), vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug to accelerate drug development for customers. GenScript ProBio has established companies in the United States, the Netherlands, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Nanjing and other places to serve global customers, and supported customers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions to obtain more than 30 IND approvals.

GenScript ProBio's total cell and gene therapy solution covers CMC of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing.

GenScript ProBio's innovative solutions for biologics discovery and development include therapeutic antibody discovery, antibody engineering and antibody characterization. In biologics development service, GenScript ProBio has built a DNA to GMP material platform, including stable cell line development, host cell license, process development, analytical development to clinical manufacturing, and offer fed-batch and perfusion process to meet the growing needs for antibody and protein drugs. GenScript ProBio has established GMP capacity which meets FDA, EMA and NMPA regulatory requirements.

Toward the mission of "Innovation through Collaboration", GenScript ProBio is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for the development of biological drugs from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and building a healthier future.

https://www.genscriptprobio.com/

SOURCE Genscript; GenScript ProBio

