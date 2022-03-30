U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

GenScript Receives "Best Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Award" For the Third Time in a Row

·4 min read
In this article:
  • 1548

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK) receives the "Best Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Award" on the Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2022. This marks the third consecutive year of GenScript bagging the same award in Asia Pacific region. The award also follows GenScript's recognition at the Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards in 2021 for the "Best Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Award".

Dr. Kun Yin, Senior Director of Business Development, GenScript ProBio Asia Pacific division receiving the best CDMO award on the virtual ceremony.
Dr. Kun Yin, Senior Director of Business Development, GenScript ProBio Asia Pacific division receiving the best CDMO award on the virtual ceremony.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by our customers and industry peers as the leading CDMO service partner to the biopharmaceutical industry. This award is a solid testament to our continuous effort and dedication to maintain our global position as the top solutions and service provider to accelerate drug development, next generation vaccines and therapies", said Dr. Kun Yin, Senior Director of Business Development, GenScript ProBio Asia Pacific division. "We will continue to strive for excellence by leveraging our technology platforms and expertise to provide the best solution to our customers and partners."

Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2022 recognizes exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality. The panel of expert judges include Key Opinion Leaders with more than 20 years of experience, Process Development Vice Presidents and Directors, Heads of Manufacturing and Bioprocessing from all the key players in Asia and globally. GenScript emerges as the winner for the best CDMO award among the industry peers in Asia Pacific region.

In January 2022, GenScript ProBio, which is the CDMO division of GenScript broke ground for the construction of its newest 34,000 square meter plasmid and viral vector manufacturing facility. The facility will be state-of-the-art, utilizing the latest technology and equipment in viral vector and plasmid manufacturing to scale up its production capacity and deliver end-to-end cell and gene therapy CDMO services. Many projects for COVID-19 mRNA vaccine from China have been carried out in GenScript ProBio's plasmid manufacturing facility. Besides supporting many mRNA vaccine enterprises in China to obtain clinical approvals by NMPA, GenScript ProBio also helped mRNA vaccine projects from South Korea and the United States companies to obtain clinical approvals in South Korea and Japan.

"Cell and gene therapy is the forefront of innovation to treat severe and rare diseases, in the coming years, GenScript will focus on putting our dedication and investment to partner with scientists and develop drugs and therapies to improve human lives." said Dr. Kun Yin during the award ceremony.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 100,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2021, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,200 employees globally, over 40% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 180 patents, over 670 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2021, GenScript Biotech's services and products have been cited by 65,600 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website

https://www.genscript.com.

About GenScript ProBio – Biologics CDMO

GenScript ProBio is the subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, proactively providing end-to-end CDMO service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in gene and cell therapy (GCT), vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug to accelerate drug development for customers.

GenScript ProBio's total gene and cell therapy solution covers CMC of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. GenScript ProBio's innovative solutions for biologics discovery and development include therapeutic antibody discovery, antibody engineering and antibody characterization. GMP capacity which meets FDA, EMA and NMPA regulatory requirements.

Toward the mission of "Innovation through Collaboration", GenScript ProBio is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for the development of biological drugs from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and building a healthier future.

SOURCE Genscript

