GenScript Supported Nasal Spray Development for COVID-19 Protection with GMP-grade Antibodies and Subsequently Planned for Long-Term Collaboration with Biogenexis

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a leading global biotechnology company supported Chulalongkorn University, a research-intensive university in Thailand in developing human anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with antibody production and characterization services. The antibodies were licensed to Hibiocy Co. Ltd., which further developed them into a nasal spray medical device named VAILL COVITRAP™. The Thai FDA has approved VAILL COVITRAP™ as a Class 4 medical device, making Thailand the first country to approve the manufacturing of human monoclonal antibody-based COVID-19 nasal spray. The human anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies which are a crucial part of the VAILL COVITRAP™ nasal spray device were developed by Dr. Trairak Pisitkun's team from Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand. GenScript has supported the team with antibody production and characterization during the early phase of research and contributed to the development of VAILL COVITRAP™ by producing GMP-grade antibodies on their proprietary rapid manufacturing platform.

The team from Chulalongkorn University, who developed the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, established a biotechnology company named Biogenexis (BGX). After the success of the VAILL COVITRAP™ project, GenScript and BGX are now planning to set off a future long-term collaboration to develop bleeding-edge biomedical innovation, which includes therapeutic antibodies, advanced skin care products, vaccine-related materials and IVD kit development and manufacturing in the near future. BGX's projects will be treated as high-priority projects during the manufacturing slot scheduling and experienced personnel will be assigned to handle the projects.

"The success of the VAILL COVITRAP™ project established solid trust with our partner at Chulalongkorn University, and we are delighted to embark on another long-term collaboration with the team in other biomedical innovation," said Mr. Johnson Wang, President of GenScript Asia Pacific. "GenScript and Biogenexis are eager to combine our complementary strengths to achieve more scientific breakthroughs."

"We are now ready to launch our innovative approaches to tackle global challenges in health and disease, especially emerging viruses, cancer, and aging. With a strong partner like GenScript, we firmly believe our mission will be propelled forward with a great mind, technology, and persistence," said Dr. Trairak. "Biogenexis and GenScript are seamlessly aligned for the upcoming endeavors."

GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,500 employees globally, over 38% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 190 patents, over 820 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2022, 74,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website

https://www.genscript.com

About Biogenexis

Biogenexis is a leading Thai biotechnology startup based in Bangkok, Thailand. Biogenexis aims to develop "first-in-class" deep-tech innovation in advanced diagnosis, prophylaxis, and therapy based on state-of-the-art antibody technologies. We are visionary in designing innovative product-market fit through a combined deep understanding and integration of science and ingenuity. We craft an original, innovative product via our custom design workflow to make our vision come to life.

https://biogenexis.com

(PRNewsfoto/GenScript ProBio,Genscript)
(PRNewsfoto/GenScript ProBio,Genscript)

 

SOURCE Genscript

