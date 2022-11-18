GenScript takes home Executive of the Year - Biotechnology at the SBR Management Excellence Awards 2022

Mr. Johnson Wang has propelled the GenScript APAC team to achieve numerous milestones despite external challenges.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotechnology corporation, GenScript Asia Pacific's President, Mr. Johnson Wang bagged the Executive of the Year - Biotechnology title at the recently held SBR Management Excellence Awards 2022 for his dedication to building up GenScript Asia Pacific team since 2019. The prestigious awards honor individuals or teams that have made a huge contribution to the companies' success and Singapore's growth.

Mr. Johnson Wang receiving the Executive of The Year in Biotechnology category Award

"I'm deeply honored to receive this award from the Singapore Business Review team and this wouldn't have happened without the dedication of our team members who have worked tirelessly to make the company one of the most recognized biotechnology brands globally today. I would also like to thank our stakeholders and key partners for their confidence in our technology and services, which motivated us to work harder to provide the best solutions to our customers." Said Mr. Johnson Wang during the awards ceremony.

GenScript Biotech is one of the world's leading technology and service providers of life science R&D and manufacturing. GenScript Asia Pacific division was set up with the mission to expand GenScript's business in the region. Mr. Wang has propelled the team to achieve numerous milestones since then. Despite starting the team in Singapore with only five key members, the team has grown over the years and now has approximately 100 employees around the Asia Pacific region.

At the same time, with the challenging situation where the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global logistics and operations, Mr. Wang's leadership enabled the team to pivot and work with Singapore government academic agencies in developing COVID-19 neutralising antibody detection kits - cPassTM. The company has successfully converted external challenges into growth opportunities in such unprecedented circumstances. Under the leadership of Mr. Wang, the team also achieved more than 50% business growth consecutively over the past 3 years.

In 2021, the team started the preparation of setting up a manufacturing facility in Singapore to solve the issues of major global logistic disruption and also to provide more tailored solutions to the customers in the region. Mr. Wang and his team worked tirelessly to make this happen end of 2021. The set-up of GenScript new facility in Singapore is a significant milestone to strengthen the presence in the vibrant city Singapore. The new manufacturing facility has seen exponential growth since then and started to serve as a regional innovation and excellence hub to increase GenScript market share across four business units, especially the life science solutions of gene synthesis and customized protein/antibody production.

Having led GenScript Asia Pacific through these challenges and being able to rise further, Mr. Wang and his team are poised to succeed mainly due to their dedication. They are well on their way to expanding the company's horizons across all fronts.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,500 employees globally, over 38% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 190 patents, over 820 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2022, 74,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website

https://www.genscript.com.

