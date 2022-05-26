U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.50
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,140.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,921.75
    -20.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.30
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.18
    +0.85 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.80
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.31
    -1.14 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2617
    +0.0039 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6500
    -0.5910 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,139.42
    -609.83 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.10
    -32.90 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.36
    +9.61 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

GenScript USA Enters Distribution Agreement with EUROIMMUN US for cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Detection Kit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GNNSF

The test measures a relative concentration of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in patients recovering from COVID-19

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a world-leading biotechnology company, has reached an agreement with EUROIMMUN US Inc., a PerkinElmer Company, for the distribution of the GenScript cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit in the United States and Canada.

The test measures a relative concentration of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in patients recovering from COVID-19. It has received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as a serology test for neutralizing antibodies to identify an adaptive immune response in individuals with recent and prior SARS-CoV-2 infections. The kit is also CE marked (Europe) and has received HSA provisional approval (Singapore), ANVISA in Brazil, and ANMAT in Argentina.

"We are excited to team up with EUROIMMUN to distribute GenScript's cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit. We believe this collaboration can further enhance the significant contribution cPass has provided to the fight against COVID-19 and will continue to play an important role as we move towards normalcy," said Dr. Michael Lau, senior director of corporate development for GenScript USA.

"With the addition of the cPass SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit to our SARS-CoV-2 portfolio, EUROIMMUN is well-positioned to assist our customers and their patients in assessing their adaptive immune response," said Greg Stock, general manager of EUROIMMUN US. "As diagnostic testing, clinical recommendations, and the virus itself all continue to evolve, we remain 100 percent committed to empowering clinicians and laboratories with high-quality diagnostic tests and automation that aid in the fight against COVID-19."

About EUROIMMUN
As one of the leading manufacturers of medical laboratory diagnostics worldwide, EUROIMMUN stands for innovation. More than 3,400 employees in 17 countries develop, produce and sell test systems to support the diagnosis of diseases, as well as software and automation solutions for the performance and evaluation of these tests. Laboratories in over 140 countries use EUROIMMUN products for the diagnosis of autoimmune and infectious diseases as well as allergies, and to perform genetic analyses. For more information, please visit: euroimmun.us

About GenScript Biotech Corporation
GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform. The company's operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the USA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers. For more information, please visit genscript.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
GenScript USA Inc.
Tim Cox, ZingPR
tim@zingpr.com

GenScript's cPass SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody detection kit measures a relative concentration of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in patients recovering from COVID-19
GenScript's cPass SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody detection kit measures a relative concentration of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in patients recovering from COVID-19
(PRNewsfoto/GenScript Biotech Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/GenScript Biotech Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genscript-usa-enters-distribution-agreement-with-euroimmun-us-for-cpass-sars-cov-2-neutralizing-antibody-detection-kit-301555555.html

SOURCE Genscript Biotech Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer to sell low-cost vaccines in world’s poorest countries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details how Pfizer is trying to maintain vaccine equity by offering various vaccines at a low cost in the world's poorest areas.&nbsp;

  • RBNZ Steps Up Inflation Fight With Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting and forecast further aggressive hikes to come to tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapThe Reserve Bank’s Monetary

  • EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

    Tim Baxter spoke with WWD about the retailer’s top-line gains and reduced losses amid a turbulent macro environment.

  • KKR Raises $1.1 Billion for First Asia-Pacific Credit Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. raised $1.1 billion for its first credit fund focused on investments in the Asia-Pacific region, betting volatility will spark opportunities and deliver returns as high as in the mid-teens.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets Wr

  • Goldman Sachs’s Buyout Arm Agrees $2 Billion Deal for Norgine

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s private equity arm has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Norgine BV from the specialty pharmaceutical company’s founding Stein family.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceThe deal

  • Which Defensive Dividend Stock Is Most Recession-Resilient?

    It's been a bloodbath for the broader markets this year, with high-multiple tech and the biggest 2020-21 pandemic beneficiaries taking on the most damage. With the S&P 500 recently falling into a bear market, many defensive dividend payers have also been dragged lower in recent months. With an economic recession a growing possibility, it's the most defensive of dividend stocks that appear like the safest bets at this juncture. Nobody wants to catch a falling knife these days. It's too painful, e

  • Don’t get sucker-punched by capital gains taxes when you sell your home

    Longtime homeowners and those whose property value has skyrocketed could be in for a particularly nasty surprise. Here are some ways to reduce the tax bill.

  • RBC Capital Slashes Verrica's Price Target After Third Rejection - What's Next?

    Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) was slapped with a third FDA rejection for YCANTH (VP-102) as general contract manufacturing organization challenges continue to plague the approval. RBC Capital Markets has downgraded the stock to Sector Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target from $16 to $4. The analysts note that the issues fall outside of the VP-102's purview. But as per a follow-up call with management, these recurrent offenses highlight the challenges at play with a m

  • Alliant Energy Stock Joins Rank Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating

    Alliant Energy stock saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Wednesday, up from 94 the day before. The new score indicates the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Is Alliant Energy Stock A Buy?

  • J.P. Morgan Plans to Hire 1,200 Advisors in 3 Years

    The financial services giant plans to increase its financial advisor headcount by nearly 25% to 6,000 by 2025.

  • Snap Inc. Dials Back Targets, Falls 40%

    The plunge in the camera and social media stock affects 129 ETFs.

  • JPMorgan says bitcoin has ‘significant upside from here’ and could rise to $38,000. Real estate not so much

    JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon has long been a Bitcoin critic, but the investment bank's strategists argue the cryptocurrency is oversold.

  • Durable-goods orders and business investment rise more slowly. Is the U.S. economy softening ?

    Orders at U.S. factories for long-lasting goods such as machinery and electronics rose a solid 0.4% in April, signaling the economy was still growing at a steady pace in the early spring.

  • Bitcoin Records Eighth Week of Losses

    For the first time in history, bitcoin (BTC) delivered its eighth straight week of losses for investors amid weak macroeconomic sentiment, inflation concerns, systemic risk from within the crypto industry, and the lack of immediate catalysts that could drive upside growth. Plus, breaking down price predictions from Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Partners. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Walmart-backed delivery drone effort will reach DFW by end of 2022

    Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and partner DroneUp are bringing the new method of getting products to customers in North Texas by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for the companies. It will include a minimum of three "hubs" in the Dallas area, the DroneUp spokesperson said. Walmart’s “DroneUp delivery network” is getting bigger with 34 sites by the close of 2022 – and the potential to reach 4 million U.S. households, according to a post on its site this week.

  • Today’s biggest stock market losers aren’t limited to technology, as economic fears mount

    DEEP DIVE The management team at Snap Inc. minced no words May 23, saying “the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated.” That led the company to say it will miss the low end of its month-old guidance for second-quarter revenue.

  • A Best Buy Stock Downgrade Indicates Retail’s Remaining Challenges

    Consumer-electronics retailer Best Buy was downgraded by Barclays on concerns for the second half of the year, which could be a tricky period for the sector

  • My Possibilities Announces Groundbreaking of New Career Services Building

    My Possibilities broke ground on their second building, the Career Services Building, powered by Bread Financial.

  • Volt Capital Raises New $50 Million Crypto Fund

    As crypto reels, a new fund nabs five times the amount of its predecessor. ‘Now’s the time to be doubling down, amidst the market carnage,’ a Volt co-founder says.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Dow Jones Leader Forms A Three-Weeks-Tight Pattern

    Chemicals stocks like Dow are reaping the benefits of higher oil prices and supply-chain constraints. Is the stock a buy?