Genshin Impact’s next major update arrives on August 24th

Genshin Impact’s long-awaited 3.0 update will launch on August 24th, Hoyoverse announced on Saturday. Dubbed “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings,” the update will add a new rainforest and desert-themed region called Sumeru for players to explore, as well as a handful of new characters, including multiple five-star combatants, to collect. Collie, one of the new additions to the roster, can be earned for free through the upcoming Graven Innocence event. As you might expect, 3.0 will also continue Genshin Impact’s overarching story.

Hoyoverse shared a lengthy teaser trailer detailing what the update has to offer. The studio also announced that Genshin Impact’s next three updates will arrive within five weeks of one another. As such, you can expect to play them around September 28th, November 2nd and December 7th, respectively. The game’s most recent update arrived on July 13th .