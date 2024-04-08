Genstar-Backed Firm Taps Private Credit for $1.5 Billion to Refinance Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Private credit lenders led by Antares Capital are providing nearly $1.5 billion to help auto-software firm OEConnection refinance its debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The financing package is made up of a $1.15 billion unitranche, a $200 million delayed-draw term loan and a $125 million revolver, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The Genstar Capital-backed company’s existing debt includes more than $600 million of first-lien debt and a second-lien loan of about $365 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives for Genstar and Antares declined to comment, while OEConnection couldn’t be reached for comment.

OEConnection is among a slew of companies going the private-credit route to refinance their broadly syndicated debt. Recently, CentralSquare Technologies and another Genstar-backed firm Telestream also engaged direct lenders for similar transactions.

Ohio-based OEConnection provides software used by car dealers and manufacturers.

