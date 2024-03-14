Genstar to Weigh Options for Software Firm Prometheus

(Bloomberg) -- Genstar Capital is considering strategic options for Prometheus Group, including a stake sale that could value the industrial software company at about $6 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm is working with advisers as it weighs offloading either a minority or controlling interest in Raleigh, North Carolina-based Prometheus, according to the people. Prometheus is likely to attract interest from other buyout firms, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty that Genstar will decide to sell a stake in Prometheus, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A spokesperson for San Francisco-based Genstar declined to comment, while a representative for Prometheus didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1998, Prometheus makes plant maintenance operations and optimization software for sectors including oil and gas, paper, mining and metals and utilities, according to its website. Genstar bought a majority stake in the company for more than $1 billion from Francisco Partners in 2019. It previously explored a sale of Prometheus in 2022.

Industrial software providers have been attracting high valuations as companies across a range of sectors look to overhaul operations for the digital age. Chip designer Synopsys Inc. agreed to software developer Ansys Inc. for about $34 billion earlier this year, and in 2021 Emerson Electric Co. said it would combine its industrial software business with Aspen Technology Inc. in a deal valued at about $11 billion.

