U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,597.95
    -64.90 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,377.10
    -534.71 (-1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,627.21
    -266.54 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.69
    +0.87 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.51 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8400
    +0.0680 (+3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5790
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,393.77
    -1,298.27 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.59
    -20.80 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.66
    -48.57 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

GenTech’s FIZZIQUE™ Receives First Retail Orders from Top National Distributor UNFI™

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GenTech Holdings Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

$GTEH - GenTech’s FIZZIQUE™ Receives First Retail Orders from Top National Distributor UNFI™

FIZZIQUE&#x002122; - The world&#x002019;s first sparkling protein water
FIZZIQUE™ - The world’s first sparkling protein water
FIZZIQUE™ - The world’s first sparkling protein water

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) (www.gentechholdings.com) an emerging leader in the Functional Food (www.sinfit.com) and Nutritional Supplement (www.americanmetabolix.com) marketplaces, received its first orders during the opening two weeks of 2022 from UNFI, North America’s largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty foods, for its brand Fizzique™ (www.drinkfizzique.com)

UNFI, a $20bn revenue company, supplies stores such as Whole Foods, with whom GenTech’s Nature Soothie™ already sells through, as well as Giant Eagle, Wegmans, Raley’s, Safeway, Vitacost and Harmony’s to name but a few.

Talking of the first orders received for the brand, SVP RJ Runowski commented that “…this is a huge moment and a great start for 2022. As we receive reports from Distributors like UNFI, we can start to share exact locations, order volumes and store names, right now they are filling orders in preparation for launch. Make no mistake, the start of the Fizzique journey has truly begun. This news is huge!”

CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. is to appear on MoneyTV (www.moneytv.net) later this week to walk shareholders through the process that Fizzique has been going through and is now starting to get results and what the future holds for the brand now that it has distributors, retailers, orders and inventory.

Fizzique recently announced that it has signed Megan Olivi (http://meganolivi.com) as brand ambassador. Mrs. Olivi serves as a host and lead reporter for the UFC™ on ESPN™ as well as commenting on NFL™ for Fox™. During the fight broadcasts, Megan can be seen live reporting through the night, conducting interviews, and hosting from the desk. She also serves as a sideline and feature reporter during football season for NFL on Fox. Mrs. Olivi gets 1.25 million views on the UFC prelim fight and almost 2 million on the UFC pay per views per fight. As well as over 1m followers on various social media platforms and achieves exceptional engagement across all channels which are all essential metrics when choosing a Brand Ambassador.

Inventory for Fizzique will start to arrive before the end of January with the full 2m initial order for product expected to be complete before mid-February. A further 2m cans have been reserve orders pending the value of initial orders for the product and expect to be on-hand towards the middle of the year at the latest.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.
GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

www.sinfit.com www.americanmetabolix.com www.stormlifestyles.com www.nxtbar.com www.naturesoothie.com www.swftstims.com www.yourganics.com www.mpbsnacks.com www.drinkfizzique.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:
invest@gentech.group
www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why Loopring's Cryptocurrency Is Plummeting Today

    The price of Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is rapidly falling in Monday's trading. The token was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24 hours as of 4:15 p.m ET amid sell-off pressures for the broader cryptocurrency market. With a market capitalization of roughly $1.6 billion, Loopring ranks as the 71st largest token by market cap and is a fairly small cryptocurrency compared to top players in the space.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega-Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

    Microsoft announced a deal to buy video-game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it goes through, it would be Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition — and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game biz. Activision Blizzard’s lineup of games includes “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush,” “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone.” According […]

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital Management

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 stocks to buy according to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of Aquamarine Capital Management’s 13F portfolio and go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital Management. Aquamarine Capital Management has a […]

  • Goldman Sachs’ Stock May Soon Rise Even Though Earnings Missed Estimates

    The investment bank failed to earn more than Wall Street expected for the first time in seven quarters. Trading revenue declined.

  • Tech Stocks Are Getting Slammed, Yet Again. Why Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and 10 Others Can Rise.

    Tech stocks are sensitive to bond yields, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at its highest level in two years.

  • Why Apple is a $200 stock: Deutsche Bank

    It's time to load back up on shares of Apple, contends Deutsche Bank.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Will Abbott Laboratories Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

    In the unlikely event that someone's never heard of it, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is one of the world's largest and longest-operating healthcare companies, weighing in at a market cap of $237.6 billion. With its gargantuan portfolio of products ranging from diagnostic tests to medical nutrition, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, it has plenty of avenues to pursue for future growth. The biggest factor in Abbott's favor is its long history of plodding forward with its earnings despite varying economic and competitive environments.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • 10 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    A new year brings new opportunities for investors to punch their ticket to the greatest wealth creator on the planet: the stock market. While the idea might sound laughable, don't discount NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which has delivered a positive total return to shareholders in 19 of the past 20 years! No utility in the country is currently generating more capacity from wind or solar than NextEra is.

  • Ford's (NYSE:F) Turnaround Outpaces the Automotive Market

    After a long period of stagnation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is hitting price levels not seen in years. It is evident that the company's plan for an EV turnaround is working, as Ford was the best performing automobile stock in 2021. The company is now worth over $100bn, the largest market cap in its rich history.