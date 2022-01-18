$GTEH - GenTech’s FIZZIQUE™ Receives First Retail Orders from Top National Distributor UNFI™

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Food ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, received its first orders during the opening two weeks of 2022 from UNFI, North America’s largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty foods, for its brand Fizzique™ ( www.drinkfizzique.com )

UNFI, a $20bn revenue company, supplies stores such as Whole Foods, with whom GenTech’s Nature Soothie™ already sells through, as well as Giant Eagle, Wegmans, Raley’s, Safeway, Vitacost and Harmony’s to name but a few.

Talking of the first orders received for the brand, SVP RJ Runowski commented that “…this is a huge moment and a great start for 2022. As we receive reports from Distributors like UNFI, we can start to share exact locations, order volumes and store names, right now they are filling orders in preparation for launch. Make no mistake, the start of the Fizzique journey has truly begun. This news is huge!”

CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. is to appear on MoneyTV ( www.moneytv.net ) later this week to walk shareholders through the process that Fizzique has been going through and is now starting to get results and what the future holds for the brand now that it has distributors, retailers, orders and inventory.

Fizzique recently announced that it has signed Megan Olivi ( http://meganolivi.com ) as brand ambassador. Mrs. Olivi serves as a host and lead reporter for the UFC™ on ESPN™ as well as commenting on NFL™ for Fox™. During the fight broadcasts, Megan can be seen live reporting through the night, conducting interviews, and hosting from the desk. She also serves as a sideline and feature reporter during football season for NFL on Fox. Mrs. Olivi gets 1.25 million views on the UFC prelim fight and almost 2 million on the UFC pay per views per fight. As well as over 1m followers on various social media platforms and achieves exceptional engagement across all channels which are all essential metrics when choosing a Brand Ambassador.

Inventory for Fizzique will start to arrive before the end of January with the full 2m initial order for product expected to be complete before mid-February. A further 2m cans have been reserve orders pending the value of initial orders for the product and expect to be on-hand towards the middle of the year at the latest.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

www.sinfit.com www.americanmetabolix.com www.stormlifestyles.com www.nxtbar.com www.naturesoothie.com www.swftstims.com www.yourganics.com www.mpbsnacks.com www.drinkfizzique.com

Forward-Looking Statements

