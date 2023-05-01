U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Gentex Invests In Thermal Camera Maker ADASKY; Terms Not Disclosed

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has closed an agreement with thermal camera maker ADASKY as the lead investor in a Series B financing round. The financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

  • ADASKY develops and manufactures intelligent, high-resolution thermal sensing systems (LWIR) for vehicle safety and perception applications and smart city roadway solutions.

  • Gentex has also established a commercial, engineering, and manufacturing collaboration agreement to help bring ADASKY's proprietary technology to market.

  • The agreement will help secure the transition of ADASKY from an early-growth company to a global player in automotive thermal sensing.

  • "Over the last few years, we have been investing heavily into our sensing capabilities and the ADASKY technology was a great fit to complement our existing suite of sensing products," said Gentex President and CEO, Steve Downing.

  • Price Action: GNTX shares are trading higher by 1.21% at $27.92 on the last check Monday.

