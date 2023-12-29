Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 17th of January. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is below the average for the industry.

Gentex's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Gentex's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 65.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gentex Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.5% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Gentex May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Although it's important to note that Gentex's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Gentex's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Is Gentex not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

