Gentex receives federal funding to modernize Carbondale plant

Sep. 6—CARBONDALE — An Upvalley manufacturing firm tasked with producing protective gear for the military will use $5 million in federal funding to continue updating its nearly 130-year-old facility.

Patrick Stallings, senior director of operations at Gentex Corp.'s headquarters, noted the money will allow the company to implement automation to improve its efficiency and increase capacity.

"We're changing, transforming and modernizing but this would take us 10 years," Stallings said. "Now, in one or two years, we're going to significantly modernize the plant which is really good news for the employees. We're going to raise their skills and hire more people. This is another major transformation for us because we're preparing for the next decades of helmets going out."

Stallings noted the requirements from the Department of Defense for helmets made at the Lackawanna County plant will nearly triple next year.

To meet the increased need, Gentex, the largest producer of helmets for the DOD, plans to hire 60 to 100 people between now and the beginning of next year, he said.

"As we modernize, we're going to be increasing the skills of our workforce to meet the demands of increasingly more complex network systems," Stallings said. "We want to ensure the Carbondale team is positioned for many more decades of producing these important products for our nation's defense."

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-8, Moosic, a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, touted the workforce at Gentex on Wednesday morning while touring the facility.

"It's your hard work that sells these products," Cartwright said. "We can never forget that the world is a dangerous place. The funding will help strengthen our country's national security today and in the future through Gentex's cutting-edge helmet technology for American fighter pilots and ground soldiers."

Story continues

Specifically, Gentex is developing a goggle-based display for day and night missions and working to improve helmet system performance.

Cartwright added work is underway to support additional deals including a next generation fixed-wing helmet contract for Navy fighter pilots, which will eventually lead to Gentex helmets being the standard platform for elite Naval fighter pilots.

"Thanks to the groundbreaking innovations that have been part of Gentex's DNA for more than 125 years and the cutting-edge skills of its dedicated employees, America's warfighters are able to create a safer world," Cartwright said. "In addition to serving as an economic engine for our area, Gentex is also helping to ensure our military pilots and ground soldiers can accomplish their missions and return home safely."

Contact the writer:

rtomkavage@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9131;

@rtomkavage on Twitter.