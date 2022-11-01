U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.75
    +36.75 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,970.00
    +195.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,588.00
    +140.75 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.30
    +19.30 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.37
    +1.84 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.60
    +15.90 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.94
    +0.83 (+4.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    +0.0059 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.84
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0093 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1250
    -1.5890 (-1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,526.25
    -166.06 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.52
    +2.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.26
    +97.73 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Gentex to Showcase Automotive Products for OEM, Aftermarket, and Race Team Integration at the SEMA Show 2022

Gentex Corporation
·4 min read
Gentex Corporation
Gentex Corporation

Gentex SEMA Overland Build

Gentex's heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss (2LT), which has been transformed into the ultimate overland vehicle, and its companion 2021 Vorsheer XOC (Extreme Overland Camper).
Gentex's heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss (2LT), which has been transformed into the ultimate overland vehicle, and its companion 2021 Vorsheer XOC (Extreme Overland Camper).

Gentex SEMA Booth Highlights:

  • Video-based, digital rearview mirrors for integration into professional race cars and passenger vehicles

  • New dimmable sun visor concept

  • In-vehicle home automation, connectivity, e-concierge, and mobile payment solutions

  • Custom, high-tech, overland-themed Chevrolet Silverado and matching Vorsheer trailer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) will once again feature prominently at the SEMA Show, the automotive industry’s premier aftermarket trade event. The company’s booth will showcase its growing product portfolio, including car-to-home automation, connectivity, and e-concierge products, in addition to digital rearview mirrors for passenger vehicles and professional race car integration.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It’s best known for suppling nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

“Although we’re primarily a Tier 1 automotive supplier, we also support the aftermarket as well as the professional racing industry,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “Over the years, we’ve provided digital rearview mirrors to professional race teams around the world. This not only allows teams to experience the benefits of a digital vision systems, but also allows Gentex to further harden and vet the technology as it continues to evolve for passenger car use.”

Gentex’s booth will feature a professional race car as well as two custom vehicle builds. Back by popular demand is the company’s heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss (2LT), which has been transformed into the ultimate overland vehicle. Its aggressive stance features Fiberwerx carbon fiber fenders and bedsides, 37” Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, custom-spec 20” Brixton Forged rims, and Custom Addictive Desert Design Stealth Fighter front and rear bumpers. The truck is detailed with forged carbon fiber accents, including hood applique, exterior and interior mirror casebacks, and exhaust tips.

The truck is paired with a companion 2021 Vorsheer XOC (Extreme Overland Camper) featuring the same overland theme. It comes loaded with every outdoor adventure necessity, including heater and air conditioning, propane stove, sink, fridge/freezer, rooftop tent, and more. It also features a Gentex-designed trailer cam integrated into the spare tire cap to stream live rear video to the truck’s digital rearview mirror. To add to its creature comforts, Gentex outfitted it with an integrated kegerator with reverse tap, bottom-fill dispensing system, custom whiskey bar, and 300-cigar humidor.

Gentex’s SEMA booth will also highlight connectivity features like HomeLink, the world’s leading car-to-home automation system, and Integrated Toll Module, a universal, vehicle-integrated toll collection technology.

To help automakers increase customer engagement and brand loyalty, Gentex will demonstrate its partnership with Simplenight, a provider of e-concierge and travel booking services that can be custom-branded and integrated into vehicle apps, center consoles, and customer engagement web sites.

Finally, Gentex will demonstrate its new, dimmable sun visor concept, which folds down like a traditional visor but includes a clear, dimmable panel that can darken on demand or in conjunction with sunload sensors.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the premiere automotive specialty products trade event in the world. This year’s show takes place November 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gentex’s display is in the North Hall, booth #11623.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentextech.com.

Gentex Media Contact

Gentex Investor Relations Contact

Craig Piersma

Josh O’Berski

(616) 772-1590 x4316

(616) 772-1590 x5814

craig.piersma@gentex.com

josh.oberski@gentex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08c6c7d4-6a6c-46c1-a0a8-824e4b4edca4


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023-sources

    Tesla said last month that it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023. “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts. A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the sharp-angled electric truck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth.

  • Factbox-Tesla's Autopilot faces unprecedented scrutiny

    Elon Musk has championed Tesla Inc's driver assistance Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software as innovations that will both improve road safety and position the electric vehicle maker as a technology leader. But the Tesla systems - and Musk's claims about them - face their biggest challenge since the launch of Autopilot in 2015 as a series of lawsuits and a criminal case over fatal Tesla accidents head to court. Tesla was not charged, but the Tesla system and the company's claims about it are expected to be in focus.

  • Delta Pilots Vote to Authorize Strike. Why It’s Unlikely.

    The Air Line Pilots Association said 99% of Delta pilots voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike if necessary, noting that negotiations have “dragged on for too long.”

  • Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Acco

  • Switzerland Runs The Longest Train In The World

    Switzerland launches the world’s longest passenger train ever as part of their 175th anniversary of railways in the country.

  • Electric car sales hit by high energy bills, survey reveals

    New research from the AA has found that more than 70% of drivers have been put off owning an electric car because of increases in energy prices.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla's 'Real Challenger' Reports Surging Profit

    Tesla stock is trying to bounce back. BYD earnings surged in Q3 amid booming deliveries. But shares are struggling.

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • Ford Is Moving Ahead With Staff Cuts, Report Says. There Will Be Severance.

    CEO Jim Farley has said the car manufacturer has too many people. Now the company is offering severance packages to some staff.

  • If This Happens in a Parking Lot, Don't Get Out of Your Car, Police Warn

    Parking lots can be surprisingly hectic places. Between all the people making their way to or from their vehicles, there's also plenty of chaotic traffic as cars come in and out of spaces. But they can also be home to other hazards besides an unattended shopping cart in your blind spot. And now, police are warning that you should never get out of your car if this one thing happens in a parking lot. Read on to see how you can keep yourself safe the next time you run errands.READ THIS NEXT: If You

  • Man faces DUI charge after crashing with 2-year-old in car, Memphis police say

    The toddler was not in a car seat, police said.

  • Harley-Davidson’s Electric Motorcycles Struggle to Connect With Investors

    Shares of LiveWire have fallen about 15% since becoming a public company in September after most of the SPAC investors took their money back instead of shares of the electric-motorcycle company.

  • Tesla workers commuting from Modesto Airport. But there is no flight involved

    Tesla is paying the city $480,000 a year to lease 500 parking spaces in a two-year lease agreement.

  • Evolito, with an axial-flux motor lighter than Tesla’s, starts ramping up its team

    Last year YASA, a British electric motor startup with a revolutionary “axial-flux” motor, was acquired by Mercedes-Benz to develop ultra-high-performance electric motors for Mercedes’s AMG.EA electric-only platform. YASA’s axial-flux electric motors had previously garnered a reputation for efficiency, high power density, small size, and low weight. While Mercedes acquired that automotive rights, they passed on the rights to an aerospace version of the engine.

  • Mopar shows off its electrified Jeep 'CJ Surge' concept at SEMA 2022

    At SEMA 2022, Mopar showed of the Jeep CJ Surge, an EV restomod that could become the basis for an electrified classic muscle car renaissance.

  • In California’s Wine Country, Some Towns Ban New Gasoline Stations

    Advocates urge prohibitions to fight climate change, while opponents say gas prices will rise and stations can charge electric cars.

  • EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds - report

    The auto industry information provider said original equipment manufacturers' battery-electric and hybrid vehicle sales aspirations will face strong headwinds as they scramble for raw materials, with annual market demand for lithium-ion batteries pegged at about 3.4 Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030. S&P Global Mobility also said soaring prices of critical battery metals threaten the profit margins of suppliers and automakers, with issues around the production of these metals boosting prices for components and vehicles. "Elements such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt do not just magically appear and transform into EV batteries and other components," said Graham Evans, director of auto supply Chain & technology at S&P Global Mobility.

  • Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch

    Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.'s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.

  • New-Car Prices Are Starting to Cool After Years of Soaring to New Records

    Inventory on dealer lots is ticking up again, but executives say pent-up demand should keep prices elevated for the foreseeable future.

  • At $18,000, Is This 1952 MG TD Midget a Pretty Big Deal?

    The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice MG TD says they have three project cars and that’s one too many, and the MG drew the short straw. let’s see if its price makes it the right choice for a buyer.