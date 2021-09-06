U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.48
    -0.81 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.87
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8160
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,868.51
    +2,051.36 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.00
    +59.27 (+4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & Sensing Features for Rinspeed CitySnap

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gentex Corporation
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rinspeed CitySnap

Rinspeed&#x002019;s CitySnap is a proof-of-concept delivery vehicle designed to highlight innovative, sustainable, and efficient urban delivery. Central to the concept are mobile locker units that are transported, delivered and &#x00201c;hot swapped&#x00201d; to parcel stations throughout a city.
Rinspeed’s CitySnap is a proof-of-concept delivery vehicle designed to highlight innovative, sustainable, and efficient urban delivery. Central to the concept are mobile locker units that are transported, delivered and “hot swapped” to parcel stations throughout a city.
Rinspeed’s CitySnap is a proof-of-concept delivery vehicle designed to highlight innovative, sustainable, and efficient urban delivery. Central to the concept are mobile locker units that are transported, delivered and “hot swapped” to parcel stations throughout a city.

Gentex Full Display Mirror

LCV&#39;s typically have poor rear vision. Consequently, LCV manufacturers are turning to Gentex&#39;s Full Display Mirror, an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle&#x002019;s rearward view.
LCV's typically have poor rear vision. Consequently, LCV manufacturers are turning to Gentex's Full Display Mirror, an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view.
LCV's typically have poor rear vision. Consequently, LCV manufacturers are turning to Gentex's Full Display Mirror, an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view.

Gentex Vaporsens

To prevent the potential transport of dangerous substances, Gentex equipped CitySnap&#39;s mobile lockers with its Vaporsens chemical detection units, which utilize machine olfaction &#x002013; a digital sense of smell -- to detect a wide range of airborne contaminants, including smoke, explosives or incendiary components, biohazards, spoiled food, pollutants, and other hazardous substances.
To prevent the potential transport of dangerous substances, Gentex equipped CitySnap's mobile lockers with its Vaporsens chemical detection units, which utilize machine olfaction – a digital sense of smell -- to detect a wide range of airborne contaminants, including smoke, explosives or incendiary components, biohazards, spoiled food, pollutants, and other hazardous substances.
To prevent the potential transport of dangerous substances, Gentex equipped CitySnap's mobile lockers with its Vaporsens chemical detection units, which utilize machine olfaction – a digital sense of smell -- to detect a wide range of airborne contaminants, including smoke, explosives or incendiary components, biohazards, spoiled food, pollutants, and other hazardous substances.

ZEELAND, Mich., Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market is experiencing significant growth, fueled in part by the rise in e-commerce, commercial and third-party logistics services, and the “last-mile” delivery market. Subsequently, automotive supplier Gentex Corporation anticipates increased demand for its digital vision solutions designed to address the unique rear visibility challenges inherent to LCVs and cargo vans.

LCVs provide drivers with little to no rearward vision. They often have windowless rear doors, partitions, or enclosed cabins that render traditional interior rearview mirrors ineffective. In addition, they’re often loaded with equipment and packages that further hinder rearward visibility. This forces drivers to rely solely on their exterior mirrors, which provide a limited field-of-view, making it difficult to safely perform reversing maneuvers or monitor pedestrians, cyclist, and potential obstructions.

To address these concerns, LCV manufacturers have begun turning to Gentex’s Full Display Mirror® (FDM®) an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view. The system captures video from the rearward-facing camera and streams it to a unique, mirror-integrated LCD that provides the driver with an unobstructed, panoramic view behind the vehicle. This makes it easier to spot pedestrians, cyclists, and rearward-approaching traffic while also improving the driver’s ability to safely change lanes, reverse, park, turn, and dock the vehicle.

Fleet operators also appreciate the FDM because it helps reduce accident and repair costs, increases vehicle uptime, and potentially lowers insurance premiums.

“Our FDM, which is already available on numerous passenger vehicles around the world, is now gaining popularity with LCV manufacturers,” said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “We’re currently shipping for one LCV platform; however, we expect to launch several more programs over the next 12 months. The feature is unique in that it benefits the manufacturer, fleet operator and driver alike.”

The Future of the LCV

To highlight the future of the LCV market, Gentex recently teamed with automotive think tank and car design powerhouse Rinspeed, which for nearly 40 years has turned out designs intended to inspire the transportation industry and promote future mobility systems.

Rinspeed’s latest design is called CitySnap, a proof-of-concept delivery vehicle designed to highlight innovative, sustainable, and efficient urban delivery. Central to the concept are mobile locker units that are transported, delivered and “hot swapped” to parcel stations throughout a city.

Because autonomous driving has not yet been realized, CitySnap has been initially designed for a human driver. To assist the driver in the safe and efficient delivery and pickup of the locker units, Gentex not only equipped CitySnap with an FDM, but also a custom camera system that helps the driver align the vehicle at the docking station. The camera video is fed to an interior display with corresponding overlays, which the driver can monitor to perfectly align the vehicle.

As mentioned, CitySnap’s mobile locker stations are transported, delivered and “hot swapped” to mobile parcel stations throughout a city, delivering everything from parcels and packages to food items and construction supplies. To help monitor the mobile lockers and prevent the potential transport of dangerous substances, Gentex equipped the lockers with its Vaporsens chemical detection units, which utilize machine olfaction – a digital sense of smell.

The core of the Gentex Vaporsens sensor technology is a net of nanofibers approximately one thousand times smaller in size than human hair. Their porous structure allows them to absorb targeted molecules from sampled gas and identify them via changes in their electrical resistance. The technology allows for the rapid detection of target chemicals with high sensitivity in the parts per billion range.

These locker-integrated units continuously sample the air within the ventilated locker stations to detect a wide range of airborne contaminants, including smoke, explosives or incendiary components, biohazards, spoiled food, pollutants, and other hazardous substances.

CitySnap will debut at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, which runs September 7-12, 2021.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Rinspeed Media Materials: https://www.rinspeed.com/en/CitySnap_54_concept-car.html

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7020f6de-4690-47da-87a0-e765256def90

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e6f8b8c-b75b-49c2-946f-2c8fd2847852

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7572454-6fc4-4427-9e32-20448a191e64

Gentex Media Contact
Craig Piersma
(616) 772-1590 x4316
craig.piersma@gentex.com

Gentex Investor Relations Contact
Josh O’Berski
(616) 772-1800 x5814
josh.oberski@gentex.com


Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • NASA starts flight testing with Joby's electric air taxi

    NASA is now flight testing Joby's electric air taxi as part of a program meant to improve mobility in the US.

  • VW ID.Buzz Autonomous Prototype Gives Glimpse at Production EV Van

    The Volkswagen I.D.Buzz's autonomous system is being developed in partnership with Argo AI, an American-based engineering firm with ties to Ford.

  • Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

    A teenager said she could hear the terrifying sounds of other vehicles crashing around — and on top of — the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after the truck plunged into a dark, muddy pit when a Mississippi highway collapsed during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida. Williams managed to sit her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, upright and stop her from choking. “I remember hearing a car coming and then I heard a crash and I heard an engine going from a car because it was on top of us,” Emily Williams said.

  • Volkswagen and Argo AI reveal first ID Buzz test vehicle for autonomous driving

    Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, a standalone VW brand responsible for the development and sales of light commercial vehicles, and Argo AI, an autonomous driving technology company, unveiled the first version of the ID Buzz AD (Autonomous Driving) on Sunday. The two companies shared plans to test and commercially scale the jointly developed, fully-electric self-driving van over the next four years at the VW night event ahead of the 2021 IAA Mobility Event in Munich. Testing of the prototype, one of the first five planned test vehicles, has already begun and will continue at Argo's development center in Neufahrn, near Munich, as well as at Argo's nine hectare closed course near the Munich airport, which tests for a variety of traffic situations unique to European driving conditions, and Argo's test track in the United States.

  • Mercedes' latest EVs include a G-Class concept and the EQE sedan

    Mercedes has unveiled a slew of new electric vehicles, including a G-Class concept (the EQG) and a production take on the E-Class (EQE).

  • Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high

    Back in the spring, a shortage of computer chips that had sent auto prices soaring appeared, finally, to be easing. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage. It is further delaying a return to normal auto production and keeping the supply of vehicles artificially low.

  • Germany's auto show tries for more climate friendly image

    Germany's biggest motor show, taking place in Munich this week, is no longer just about cars. This year's IAA show, the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic, wants to be about mobility in general, from bikes to e-scooters to cars. "Climate-friendly engines, the digital connectivity of transport - that's what this fair is about," Hildegard Müller, president of industry association VDA, which organises the bi-annual show, said at a pre-event press conference last week.

  • Lyft vs. Uber: What's the Difference?

    As Lyft and Uber battle it out for market share, here is a comparison of the two titan taxi alternatives.

  • Pilot in fatal Farmington plane crash was an experienced aviator and great brother, son and father, cousin says

    The pilot of a small plane who died with three others Thursday in a crash in Farmington was an experienced aviator who just became a grandfather, his cousin said Saturday. Steve Sattler said he was eating a hot dog at a roadside stand when his uncle, the father of pilot William O’Leary, called to tell him of O’Leary’s death. Sattler said he started screaming. “He was taken from this Earth in ...

  • Mercedes-Maybach EQS Concept Hints at Bright Electric-SUV Future for the Brand

    This concept takes Mercedes far beyond its current crop of EVs, promising an opulent experience over every one of its estimated 370 miles of range.

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQE Is the New Normal

    Mercedes EQ's all-electric mid-sized sedan is just another premium electric car. That is a good thing.

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Kick Off September

    These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

  • Reader’s Rides: Ultra-Rare Mustang E Restoration

    This 1969 Mustang was designed by Ford to offer better fuel economy.

  • Driver charged in fatal crash

    Driver charged in fatal crash

  • Chicago police chase: 3 hurt after driver crashes into several cars on SW side

    A Chicago police chase leads to a crash and at least three people hurt on Southwest Side.

  • Bournemouth Air Festival: Two hurt after wingwalking plane crashes into sea

    Two people have been injured after an aerobatics display team plane crashed at the Bournemouth Air Festival.

  • A big bet on Amtrak

    The bipartisan infrastructure bill could revitalize interstate rail travel in the U.S. But will Americans embrace trains?

  • Troopers urge drivers to think safety Labor Day weekend

    Troopers urge drivers to think safety Labor Day weekend