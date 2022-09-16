Gentherm Collaborates with HARMAN to Enhance Future Driver Alertness and Well-Being Features of HARMAN Ready Care

Gentherm Inc

NORTHVILLE, Mich, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry, today announced a partnership with HARMAN International to evolve the driver alertness and well-being features in future versions of HARMAN Ready Care.



With the growth of autonomous vehicle applications, there is an increased focus on design and engineering of the internal cabin with technologies that maintain safety and allow for personalized comfort and wellness. The collaboration will explore using Gentherm’s innovative thermal management technologies to create the optimal balance between maintaining a driver’s desired personal comfort while remaining alert and safe on the road. For example, in future versions of HARMAN Ready Care, it is expected that the partnership will further incorporate Gentherm’s expertise in enabling thermophysiology into well-being and alertness features of the technology.

HARMAN’s Ready Care delivers heightened safety and well-being through the integration of several key technologies. In addition to employing cameras that can detect driver drowsiness, Ready Care measures real-time cognitive load via newly developed machine leaning algorithms to identify when potential distractions arise, and then offers tailored intervention strategies to bring drivers back to a more optimal awareness state. Closed loop interventions delivered via an SDK allow for the integration of any vehicle feature or function into the Ready Care solution – including Gentherm's thermal management technologies.

“Gentherm and HARMAN share a human-centric approach in understanding and delivering advanced solutions that balances a driver’s personal well-being, while helping keep them alert and safe,” said Matt Fisch, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Gentherm. “We are excited about the possibilities unlocked by the integration of HARMAN Ready Care with Gentherm’s ClimateSense™, our software-driven microclimate platform using an algorithm based on thermophysiology.”

“HARMAN is uniquely positioned at the intersection of automotive and consumer technology innovation, resulting in meaningful, industry-leading solutions. Through our partnership with Gentherm we see the opportunity to collaborate with an industry leader in thermal management technologies to evolve the alertness and well-being features in future versions of Ready Care, advancing our promise of delivering consumer experiences at automotive grade,” said Armin Prommersberger, Senior Vice President, Automotive Product Management at HARMAN International.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

