Gentherm and Lear’s INTU™ Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense™ technology is Named a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovations to Watch

Gentherm Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, was recognized in partnership with Lear as a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovations to Watch award winner for their INTUTM Thermal Comfort with ClimateSenseTM technology. The PACEpilot awards, now in their second year, recognize pre-commercial, post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility space, including products, processes, software and IT systems.

The INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense Technology system combines superior seating technology from Lear with intelligent software and hardware from Gentherm’s ClimateSense solution to bring to market a system with the intelligence to quickly apply the personalized and desired heating or cooling to the occupant.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Automotive News for our partnership with Lear to develop INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense technology,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “Receiving this award is the outcome of our joint efforts that has resulted in a smart solution that delivers faster passenger comfort. We are excited that our ClimateSense technology is being recognized for its ability to help OEM customers achieve their electrification goals by increasing vehicle range and energy savings, while delivering a best-in-class personalized thermal experience.”

ClimateSense is Gentherm’s proprietary microclimate solution comprised of advanced thermal products, integrated electronics, embedded software and a revolutionary thermo-physiology based, human-centric approach. Designed, developed, and manufactured by the Company, ClimateSense technology seamlessly integrates into the existing vehicle architecture utilizing localized convective and conductive heating and cooling solutions, to create personalized comfort while significantly reducing HVAC energy consumption. Published studies show the technology can deliver between 50 to 69 percent energy savings in cold-weather testing and 34 percent energy savings in hot weather testing, when compared to using the existing central HVAC system alone.

Lear and Gentherm first announced a joint development partnership in January 2019 to drive the future of passenger thermal seating solutions. The INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense technology is the first market-ready solution developed from the collaboration.

Gentherm and Lear were one of only 10 winning suppliers to be named a PACEpilot Innovations to Watch, which are selected by an independent panel of judges. Celebrating its 27th year, the PACE Awards were presented during a virtual awards ceremony held on September 30, 2021.

Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to: market acceptance of the Company’s existing or new products, and new or improved competing products developed by competitors with greater resources; shifting customer preferences, including due to the evolving use of automobiles and technology; the electric vehicle market and the alignment of the Company’s product portfolio with long-term technological trends; and the feasibility of Company’s development of new products on a timely, cost effective basis, or at all. The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors”, in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, the business outlook discussed in this press release does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.​


