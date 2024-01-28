Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gentherm:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$79m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$312m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Gentherm has an ROCE of 8.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gentherm compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gentherm.

So How Is Gentherm's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Gentherm, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.6% from 14% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Gentherm's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Gentherm in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 14% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Gentherm does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gentherm that you might be interested in.

