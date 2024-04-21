Genting Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM27.1b (up 21% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM929.2m (up from RM299.9m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.4% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM0.24 (up from RM0.078 loss in FY 2022).

Genting Berhad Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 4.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 26%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.3% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 3.7% from a week ago.

Valuation

