Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GENM) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GENM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Genting Malaysia Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = RM1.0b ÷ (RM29b - RM3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Genting Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 4.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.9% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Genting Malaysia Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Genting Malaysia Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Genting Malaysia Berhad Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Genting Malaysia Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Genting Malaysia Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That probably explains why Genting Malaysia Berhad has been paying out 71% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Genting Malaysia Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 26% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Genting Malaysia Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

