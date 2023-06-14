Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GENM) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.8x in the Hospitality industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Genting Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GENM) P/S ratio of 1.6x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has Genting Malaysia Berhad Performed Recently?

Genting Malaysia Berhad's revenue growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to show no drastic signs of changing, justifying the P/S being at current levels. Those who are bullish on Genting Malaysia Berhad will be hoping that revenue performance can pick up, so that they can pick up the stock at a slightly lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Genting Malaysia Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 74%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 4.8% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 10% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 6.6%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Genting Malaysia Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Genting Malaysia Berhad's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Genting Malaysia Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Genting Malaysia Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

