Genting Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GENM) investors will be pleased with their 16% return over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GENM) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 12% over a half decade.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Genting Malaysia Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Genting Malaysia Berhad reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.3% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 2%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:GENM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2023

Genting Malaysia Berhad is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Genting Malaysia Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 16%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Genting Malaysia Berhad shareholders gained a total return of 5.2% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 3% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Genting Malaysia Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

