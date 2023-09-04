Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE:GENP) Pays A RM0.08 Dividend In Just Three Days

Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE:GENP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Genting Plantations Berhad's shares before the 8th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.34 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Genting Plantations Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current share price of MYR5.44. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Genting Plantations Berhad paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Genting Plantations Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 70% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Genting Plantations Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Genting Plantations Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.5% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Genting Plantations Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Genting Plantations Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Its earnings per share have been declining meaningfully, although it is paying out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends. Neither payout ratio appears an immediate concern, but we're concerned about the earnings. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Genting Plantations Berhad from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Genting Plantations Berhad, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Genting Plantations Berhad and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

