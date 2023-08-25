Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE:GENP) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.08

Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE:GENP) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 25th of September to MYR0.08, which is 47% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. This means the annual payment is 5.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Genting Plantations Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Genting Plantations Berhad's dividend was only 45% of earnings, however it was paying out 126% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 87%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.163 total annually to MYR0.34. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.7% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Genting Plantations Berhad's EPS has declined at around 7.5% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Genting Plantations Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Genting Plantations Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

