Has Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE:GENP) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Genting Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:GENP) stock is up by 1.0% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Genting Plantations Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Genting Plantations Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genting Plantations Berhad is:

9.1% = RM483m ÷ RM5.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Genting Plantations Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

At first glance, Genting Plantations Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.9%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Particularly, the exceptional 20% net income growth seen by Genting Plantations Berhad over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Genting Plantations Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Genting Plantations Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Genting Plantations Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Genting Plantations Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 38%, meaning the company retains 62% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Genting Plantations Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Genting Plantations Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 61% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 7.0%) over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Genting Plantations Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here