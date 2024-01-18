Do Genting Singapore's (SGX:G13) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Genting Singapore (SGX:G13). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Genting Singapore Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Genting Singapore has grown EPS by 39% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Genting Singapore shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 29%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

SGX:G13 Earnings and Revenue History January 18th 2024

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Genting Singapore's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Genting Singapore Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Genting Singapore, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at S$46m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.4%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Genting Singapore Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Genting Singapore's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Genting Singapore is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Genting Singapore that you need to take into consideration.

