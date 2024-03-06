Gentrack Group Limited's (NZSE:GTK) largest shareholders are retail investors with 47% ownership, institutions own 43%

Key Insights

Significant control over Gentrack Group by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 11 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutional ownership in Gentrack Group is 43%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 43% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Gentrack Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gentrack Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Gentrack Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gentrack Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 7.0% of Gentrack Group shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Milford Asset Management, LTD with 13% of shares outstanding. Australian Ethical Investment Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and Regal Partners Limited holds about 7.0% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Gary Miles directly holds 1.1% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Gentrack Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Gentrack Group Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own NZ$18m worth of the NZ$800m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 47% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Gentrack Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I always like to check for a history of revenue growth. You can too, by accessing this free chart of historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

