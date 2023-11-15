Gentrack Group (NZSE:GTK) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Gentrack Group (NZSE:GTK), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gentrack Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = NZ$14m ÷ (NZ$242m - NZ$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Gentrack Group has an ROCE of 7.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Gentrack Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gentrack Group.

What Can We Tell From Gentrack Group's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Gentrack Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 14% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Gentrack Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Gentrack Group is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 17% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

